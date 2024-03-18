The 2024 NCAA Tournament is here, meaning fans are filling out their 2024 March Madness bracket. The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is expected to be wide open with no clear-cut favorite, so you'll need the most up-to-date information before competing against friends and family while making 2024 March Madness picks. The action culminates in Phoenix with the 2024 Final Four, which runs from April 6-8. Should your 2024 NCAA bracket picks include backing a blue blood like North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky or Kansas or should you back a team that's flying under the radar like Auburn or Marquette? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2024, be sure to see the 2024 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 9 TCU knocks off No. 8 Utah State to advance to the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Utah State entered the Mountain West Tournament as the No. 1 seed, but the Aggies suffered a 16-point defeat against San Diego State in the title game.

Utah State will enter March Madness 2024 giving up 70.3 points per game this season, which ranks 120th in college basketball. That bodes well for the Horned Frogs, who score 79.2 points per game on average. TCU is led by forward Emanuel Miller, who leads the team in both points (15.9) and rebounds (5.9) per game. TCU has several impressive wins this season, including victories over Houston, Baylor and Texas Tech.

Another surprise: No. 3 Creighton advances to the Final Four, knocking off Purdue and Tennessee in the process. The Blue Jays are stacked with offensive playmakers. Creighton has three players averaging 17-plus points per game, including guard Baylor Scheierman.

For the season, Scheierman is averaging 18.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Scheierman led Creighton to wins over UConn, Marquette and Alabama this season, proving the Blue Jays have the squad to make a deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region the 1- and 3-seeds go down in flames before the Elite Eight, and which region features a 4-seed in the Final Four, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.