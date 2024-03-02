The first brackets of the Division I men's college basketball postseason are officially set after regular-season play concluded in the Atlantic Sun and Sun Belt on Friday night with both leagues crowning solo champions. Several more conferences will see their brackets finalized over the weekend before league tournaments begin with the first round of the ASUN tournament starting on Monday.

Appalachian State throttled Arkansas State 80-57 to claim its first regular season Sun Belt title since joining the league for the 2014-15 season. If the Mountaineers are able to make it through the league tournament unscathed, it would mark their second appearance in the Big Dance under fifth-year coach Dustin Kerns.

Eastern Kentucky fell 81-67 at Lipscomb on Friday but won the outright ASUN title anyway since second-place Stetson lost at North Florida. It's the Colonels' first regular-season league title since 1979, when they were members of the Ohio Valley Conference. If it wins the ASUN Tournament, EKU will head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

The first automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament bid will be awarded Saturday, when the OVC crowns a tournament champion in Evansville, Indiana.

We'll be tracking all the league tournament action here as teams begin jockeying for their spots in the Big Dance.

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions





