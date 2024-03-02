The first brackets of the Division I men's college basketball postseason are officially set after regular-season play concluded in the Atlantic Sun and Sun Belt on Friday night with both leagues crowning solo champions. Several more conferences will see their brackets finalized over the weekend before league tournaments begin with the first round of the ASUN tournament starting on Monday.
Appalachian State throttled Arkansas State 80-57 to claim its first regular season Sun Belt title since joining the league for the 2014-15 season. If the Mountaineers are able to make it through the league tournament unscathed, it would mark their second appearance in the Big Dance under fifth-year coach Dustin Kerns.
Eastern Kentucky fell 81-67 at Lipscomb on Friday but won the outright ASUN title anyway since second-place Stetson lost at North Florida. It's the Colonels' first regular-season league title since 1979, when they were members of the Ohio Valley Conference. If it wins the ASUN Tournament, EKU will head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
ASUN Tournament Bracket pic.twitter.com/rvgFyUMLRe— Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 2, 2024
The first automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament bid will be awarded Saturday, when the OVC crowns a tournament champion in Evansville, Indiana.
We'll be tracking all the league tournament action here as teams begin jockeying for their spots in the Big Dance.
2024 conference tournament schedules, champions
|Conference
|Cities
|Dates
|Final (TV) / Champion
|ACC
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|America East
|Campus Sites
|March 9,12,16
|Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17, 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ASUN
|Campus Sites
|March 4-5,7,10
|Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn
|March 12-14, 16-17
|Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 12-16
|Saturday. March 16, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9, 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Big South
|High Point, North Carolina
|March 6, 8-10
|Sunday, March 10, Noon (ESPN2)
|Big Ten
|Minneapolis
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington, D.C.
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites | Indianapolis
|March 5,7, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ivy
|New York City
|March 16-17
|Sunday, March 17, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 14-16
|Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m. (CBS)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m. (CBS)
|Northeast
|Campus Sites
|March 6, 9, 12
|Tuesday, March 12, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 6-9
|Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16, 9 p.m. (Fox)
|Patriot
|Campus Sites
|March 5, 7,10, 13
|Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 8-11
|Monday, March 11, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 5, 7, 9, 10-11
|Monday, March 11, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Alabama
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-9, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12, p.m. (ESPN)
Who wins every college basketball game, and which teams will sink your bankroll? Visit SportsLine now to see how to pick the spread, over-under, and money line in each tournament game, all from the model that simulates every possession 10,000 times.