The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament bracket is set after Indiana State completed its storybook regular season with an 89-77 win over Murray State on Sunday to claim the outright MVC title. As the No. 1 seed, the Sycamores will play their first postseason game on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Indiana State's opponent will be the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 seed Murray State and No. 9 seed Missouri State. The MVC was one of several leagues around the country to finalize their tournament brackets on March's first weekend. One of the most interesting will be the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, which is shaping up as a bitter battle after Morehead State, Tennessee-Martin and Little Rock finished in a three-way tie atop the league standings after Saturday's games.

Little Rock earned the top seed for the OVC Tournament by virtue of a tiebreaker. Claiming the second double-bye into the semifinals was No. 2 seed UT-Martin. Despite having the league's highest rating in the NET by a wide margin, No. 3 seed Morehead State will face the longest path of the trio as it must play in the quarterfinal round.

The WCC Tournament bracket was released Saturday featuring Saint Mary's as the top seed and Gonzaga as the No. 2 seed.

The first brackets were officially set Friday after regular-season play concluded in the Atlantic Sun and Sun Belt. Eastern Kentucky claimed the ASUN's top seed after winning a regular season league title for the first time since 1979. Appalachian State is the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt title after claiming its first title since joining the league for the 2014-15 season.

High Point headlines the Big South bracket following a remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Alan Huss. Central Connecticut State also completed a massive turnaround under third-year coach Patrick Sellers and earned the No. 1 seed for the NEC Tournament.

The top seeds in the Horizon League and Patriot League tournaments are a bit more familiar. Oakland and 40th-year coach Greg Kampe claimed the No. 1 spot in the Horizon, while Colgate is atop the Patriot League bracket as it seeks to reach a fifth straight NCAA Tournament.

We'll be tracking all the league tournament action here as teams begin jockeying for their spots in the Big Dance and here are other brackets set Saturday.

