The NCAA Tournament is just over two weeks away, but we get the first taste of March Madness on Monday when the first conference tournament of the 2023-24 season gets underway. The ASUN Tournament is the first league to get its tourney started and features two first-round games Monday.

No. 7 seed Florida Gulf Coast will face No. 8 seed Queens in DeLand, Florida, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed Stetson in the second round Tuesday.

No. 9 Kennesaw State will meet No. 10 seed Jacksonville in another first-round game played in Richmond, Kentucky, the home of ASUN No. 1 seed Eastern Kentucky, which will play host to the winner of the Owls-Dolphins game in the second round on Tuesday.

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament bracket is set after Indiana State completed its storybook regular season with an 89-77 win over Murray State on Sunday to claim the outright MVC title. As the No. 1 seed, the Sycamores will play their first postseason game on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Indiana State's opponent will be the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 seed Murray State and No. 9 seed Missouri State.

Monday's conference tournament games

ASUN: First round

