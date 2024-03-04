NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Penn State vs Purdue
The NCAA Tournament is just over two weeks away, but we get the first taste of March Madness on Monday when the first conference tournament of the 2023-24 season gets underway. The ASUN Tournament is the first league to get its tourney started and features two first-round games Monday. 

No. 7 seed Florida Gulf Coast will face No. 8 seed Queens in DeLand, Florida, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed Stetson in the second round Tuesday. 

No. 9 Kennesaw State will meet No. 10 seed Jacksonville in another first-round game played in Richmond, Kentucky, the home of ASUN No. 1 seed Eastern Kentucky, which will play host to the winner of the Owls-Dolphins game in the second round on Tuesday.

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament bracket is set after Indiana State completed its storybook regular season with an 89-77 win over Murray State on Sunday to claim the outright MVC title. As the No. 1 seed, the Sycamores will play their first postseason game on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Indiana State's opponent will be the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 seed Murray State and No. 9 seed Missouri State.

Monday's conference tournament games

ASUN: First round

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

Conference City Dates Final (TV) / Champion
ACCWashington D.C.March 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
America EastCampus SitesMarch 9,12,16Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
ASUNCampus SitesMarch 4-5, 7, 10Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10BrooklynMarch 12-14, 16-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 12-16Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big EastNew York CityMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 9, 10-13Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Big SouthHigh Point, North CarolinaMarch 6, 8-10Sunday, March 10
Noon (ESPN2)
Big TenMinneapolisMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Coastal AthleticWashington, D.C.March 8-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Horizon LeagueCampus sites | IndianapolisMarch 5, 7, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
IvyNew York CityMarch 16-17Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
MACClevelandMarch 14-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 7-10Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (CBS)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
NortheastCampus SitesMarch 6, 9, 12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 6-9Saturday, March 9
8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
PatriotCampus SitesMarch 5, 7, 10, 13Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
SECNashvilleMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 8-11Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 10-13Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 8-12Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 5, 7, 9, 10-11Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
SWACBirmingham, AlabamaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
WACLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
WCCLas VegasMarch 7-9, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)

