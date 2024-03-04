The NCAA Tournament is just over two weeks away, but we get the first taste of March Madness on Monday when the first conference tournament of the 2023-24 season gets underway. The ASUN Tournament is the first league to get its tourney started and features two first-round games Monday.
No. 7 seed Florida Gulf Coast will face No. 8 seed Queens in DeLand, Florida, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed Stetson in the second round Tuesday.
No. 9 Kennesaw State will meet No. 10 seed Jacksonville in another first-round game played in Richmond, Kentucky, the home of ASUN No. 1 seed Eastern Kentucky, which will play host to the winner of the Owls-Dolphins game in the second round on Tuesday.
The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament bracket is set after Indiana State completed its storybook regular season with an 89-77 win over Murray State on Sunday to claim the outright MVC title. As the No. 1 seed, the Sycamores will play their first postseason game on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Indiana State's opponent will be the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 seed Murray State and No. 9 seed Missouri State.
Seeds, Times, & Bracket set for #ARCHMADNESS.— MVC Basketball (@ValleyHoops) March 4, 2024
🏆🏀👉 https://t.co/RqO5IXCURl pic.twitter.com/4TCuQ84L41
Monday's conference tournament games
ASUN: First round
2024 conference tournament schedules, champions
|Conference
|City
|Dates
|Final (TV) / Champion
|ACC
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|America East
|Campus Sites
|March 9,12,16
|Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ASUN
|Campus Sites
|March 4-5, 7, 10
|Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn
|March 12-14, 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 12-16
|Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9, 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Big South
|High Point, North Carolina
|March 6, 8-10
|Sunday, March 10
Noon (ESPN2)
|Big Ten
|Minneapolis
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington, D.C.
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites | Indianapolis
|March 5, 7, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ivy
|New York City
|March 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 14-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (CBS)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
|Northeast
|Campus Sites
|March 6, 9, 12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 6-9
|Saturday, March 9
8 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
|Patriot
|Campus Sites
|March 5, 7, 10, 13
|Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 8-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 5, 7, 9, 10-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Alabama
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-9, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)
Who wins every college basketball game, and which teams will sink your bankroll? Visit SportsLine now to see how to pick the spread, over-under, and money line in each tournament game, all from the model that simulates every possession 10,000 times.