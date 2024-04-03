No. 1 overall seed UConn is the odds-on favorite to repeat as national champions, and an examination of its starting lineup in comparison to the other three Final Four teams suggests that frontrunner status is absolutely, positively warranted. The Huskies, who have yet to win a game by fewer than 17 points during the NCAA Tournament, have three of the top five starters in our annual investigation below, wherein I rank every starter in this year's Final Four. The lowest-ranked player from UConn falls to just outside the top 10. He is a projected lottery pick.

Good luck to the rest of the field.

Purdue, though, has the No. 1 overall player in our rankings: Zach Edey. The reigning player of the year (which he won emphatically) has somehow improved substantially and will surely repeat as winner. Coming off a career-best 40-point outing to take down Tennessee in the Elite Eight, he takes the Boilermakers to their first Final Four since 1980. His rank among the best players remaining in the field is without question.

Only one other Purdue player cracked the top 10 of our list, but that was an even share with Alabama and NC State. Full rankings below: