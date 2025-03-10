Michigan v Michigan State
College basketball's top conferences are preparing for their respective tournaments this week before the chaos of the NCAA Tournament begins. With multiple at-large bids still up for grabs and new faces participating in various power-conference tournaments throughout the sport, the final days before Selection Sunday should provide fireworks.

Not only will league champions be determined this week, but a handful of teams on the bubble reveal can either win their conference tournament to secure a coveted automatic bid or add key wins to their respective résumés to ensure an at-large berth.

One team needing a big run to secure a potential at-large berth is North Carolina. Coming off a loss to Duke over the weekend, the Tar Heels will likely need to replicate what NC State did last spring and running the table in the ACC Tournament to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three years. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are a heavy favorite to capture the ACC title.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will participate in the Big 12 Tournament this week after departing the Pac-12 last summer. Houston is the favorite to win the Big 12 conference title, while Arizona has the fourth-best odds of winning the Big 12 in its first season as a member of the conference.

Two-time reigning national champion UConn is seeking a repeat as Big East champions but enters its tournament with the third-best odds behind St. John's and Creighton. In the SEC, regular-season champion Auburn is the favorite to capture the conference title, followed by Florida and Alabama.

Our experts have combed through the conference tournament brackets of the sport's top leagues and have come up with championship predictions and sleeper picks from each bracket. 

Odds from SportsLine consensus

ACC Tournament

Breakdown: NC State went on a stunning run in last year's ACC Tournament and parlayed its success to a Final Four appearance. If North Carolina -- or any other team in the league -- is going to cut down the nets, it starts with knocking off Duke as part of a similar run. The Blue Devils are a heavy favorite to capture the ACC Tournament title after steamrolling the competition during league play. Duke's lone loss in the regular season against ACC opponents came on the road against Clemson. There's a possibility for a rematch in the ACC title game.


Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
Cameron Salerno
Jerry Palm
Chip Patterson
Isaac Trotter
WINNER
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Duke
Clemson
SLEEPER
Clemson
Clemson
SMU
SMU
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
N. Carolina
Stanford

Odds to win ACC Tournament

TeamOdds
Duke-340
Louisville+650
Clemson+700
North Carolina+2800
SMU+6500
Wake Forest+8500
Pittsburgh+24000
Stanford+24000
Syracuse+25000
Georgia Tech+25000
Virginia Tech+25000
California+25000
Virginia+25000
Notre Dame+25000
Florida State+25000

Big East Tournament

Breakdown: One of the best stories in college basketball this season has been the resurgence of St. John's under Rick Pitino. The Red Storm captured the Big East regular-season title and enter this week as the favorite to win the conference tournament. Regardless of how lackluster UConn was in the regular season (by its standards), the Huskies will be a dangerous out. Creighton and Marquette round out the teams from the Big East with the best odds of winning the title at historic Madison Square Garden.


Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
Cameron Salerno
Jerry Palm
Chip Patterson
Isaac Trotter
WINNER
St. John's
St. John's
UConn
Xavier
UConn
Marquette
St. John's
Creighton
SLEEPER
Xavier
Xavier
Marquette
Villanova
Marquette
Marquette
Marquette
Villanova

Odds to win Big East Tournament

Big East Odds
St. John's+140
Creighton+390
Connecticut+450
Marquette+600
Xavier+1000
Villanova+1200
Butler+10000
Georgetown+10000
Providence+13000
DePaul+25000

Big Ten Tournament

Breakdown: The Big Ten expanded league membership to 18 this season, but only 15 teams will participate in this week's conference tournament. That's because the teams with the three worst records in league play (Nebraska, Penn State and Washington) finished below the cut line. Michigan State is seeking its first conference tournament title since 2019 and is a slight betting favorite over Maryland, Illinois and Purdue.


Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
Cameron Salerno
Jerry Palm
Chip Patterson
Isaac Trotter
WINNER
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Maryland
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Maryland
SLEEPER
Illinois
Illinois
Indiana
Oregon
Purdue
Purdue
Illinois
Purdue

Odds to win Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Odds
Michigan State+260
Maryland+460
Illinois+650
Purdue+650
Wisconsin+700
UCLA+700
Michigan+1200
Oregon+1700
Ohio State+4200
Indiana+4800
USC+15000
Minnesota+25000
Northwestern+25000
Iowa+25000

Big 12 Tournament

Breakdown: Before Houston joined the Big 12 conference ahead of the 2023-24 season, Kansas had won the regular season league title 16 of the last 18 years. Houston captured its second consecutive Big 12 regular season title after going 19-1 in league play and is favored to win the conference tournament. A team to keep an eye on this week is Baylor. The Bears began the season as a top-10 team but are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament entirely. Iowa State is the reigning champion.


Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
Cameron Salerno
Jerry Palm
Chip Patterson
Isaac Trotter
WINNER
Houston
Houston
Iowa St.
Houston
Houston
Houston
Iowa St.
Arizona
SLEEPER
BYU
BYU
Kansas
BYU
Kansas
Kansas
Kansas
Baylor

Odds to win Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Odds
Houston+105
Texas Tech+390
Iowa State+600
Arizona+750
Kansas+1200
BYU+1500
Baylor+3500
West Virginia+10000
Cincinnati+15000
Kansas State+20000
Arizona State+25000
Oklahoma State+25000
Colorado+25000
TCU+25000
UCF+25000
Utah+25000

SEC Tournament

Breakdown: It's possible when it's all said and done, the SEC gets three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament this weekend. That hasn't happened since 2019, when Duke, North Carolina and Virginia earned a No. 1 seed. Auburn is in the driver's seat to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, while Florida, Tennessee and Alabama are all contenders to finish on the top line. Alabama is coming off a dramatic win over Auburn last weekend, and there is potential for a rematch in the SEC title game if both teams run the table. 


Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Kyle Boone
David Cobb
Cameron Salerno
Jerry Palm
Chip Patterson
Isaac Trotter
WINNER
Auburn
Auburn
Auburn
Florida
Alabama
Auburn
Florida
Auburn
SLEEPER
Texas A&M
Texas A&M
Georgia
Arkansas
Arkansas
Texas A&M
Arkansas
Ole Miss

Odds to win SEC Tournament

SEC Odds
Auburn+150
Florida+320
Alabama+370
Tennessee+500
Kentucky+3000
Texas A&M+3000
Missouri+4000
Ole Miss+6500
Mississippi State+6500
Texas+25000
Georgia+25000
Arkansas+25000
Vanderbilt+25000
Oklahoma+25000
South Carolina+25000
LSU+25000

