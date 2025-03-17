The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set, and after weeks of bubble speculation, the 68 teams in this year's field are finally known. In its commitment to transparency, the committee has released its full seed list of every team -- from No. 1 overall seed Auburn to the No. 68 team Saint Francis.

Unsurprisingly, Auburn was the No. 1 overall team and assigned the top seed in the South Region. Duke, Houston and Florida were the other No. 1 seeds in the East, Midwest and West, respectively, and were ranked accordingly by the committee.

As you scan down the seed list, it gets interesting how the committee viewed each team -- such as St. John's securing the last No. 2 seed, Kentucky comfortably landing a No. 3 seed and Oklahoma -- a team that seemed dangerously close to the bubble -- earning a No. 9 seed.

Is it your year to win the bracket pool? You won't know if you don't play! Enter your March Madness® brackets today to compete with friends and for prizes!

It's a fascinating window into how the committee viewed the field. Below is a look at all 68 NCAA Tournament teams as they're seeded for this year's March Madness.