The first conference tournament bracket for the 2024-25 season is officially set. The ASUN Tournament will get the postseason underway Sunday with a pair of first-round matchups between teams that will be looking to extend their seasons for another day.
No. 7 seed Austin Peay will face No. 8 seed North Florida, while No. 9 seed Stetson takes on No. 10 seed Central Arkansas in games that tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The winners will advance to Monday's quarterfinal round, when the league's top six teams will play host to quarterfinal games.
Checking in as the No. 1 seed from the ASUN is Lipscomb, which secured a tiebreaker over No. 2 seed North Alabama after the teams split their regular-season series and finished with identical 14-4 conference records. It's Lipscomb's first ASUN title, and a successful run through the league tournament would result in the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
However, North Alabama will likely have something to say before a tournament champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are seeking their first-ever appearance in the Big Dance after a breakthrough 22-9 regular season for a program that has only been in Division I since 2018-19.
When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.
2025 conference tournaments
All times ET
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
|Championship game /
Tournament champion
|ACC
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 8,11,15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|March 2,3,6,9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
|Big East
|New York City
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 8-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big South
|Johnson City, Tennessee
|March 5,7-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
|Horizon League
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,10,11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Ivy
|Providence, Rhode Island
|March 15-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 13-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 6-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 5,8.11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 5-8
|Sat., Mar. 8, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,9,12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 7-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 9-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 5-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 4-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|SWAC
|Atlanta
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|WAC
|St. George, Utah / Las Vegas
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 6-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN