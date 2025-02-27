Lipscomb v Kentucky
The first conference tournament bracket for the 2024-25 season is officially set. The ASUN Tournament will get the  postseason underway Sunday with a pair of first-round matchups between teams that will be looking to extend their seasons for another day.

No. 7 seed Austin Peay will face No. 8 seed North Florida, while No. 9 seed Stetson takes on No. 10 seed Central Arkansas in games that tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The winners will advance to Monday's quarterfinal round, when the league's top six teams will play host to quarterfinal games.

Checking in as the No. 1 seed from the ASUN is Lipscomb, which secured a tiebreaker over No. 2 seed North Alabama after the teams split their regular-season series and finished with identical 14-4 conference records. It's Lipscomb's first ASUN title, and a successful run through the league tournament would result in the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

However, North Alabama will likely have something to say before a tournament champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are seeking their first-ever appearance in the Big Dance after a breakthrough 22-9 regular season for a program that has only been in Division I since 2018-19.

When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

2025 conference tournaments

All times ET

Conference Location DatesChampionship game /
Tournament champion
ACCCharlotte, North CarolinaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
America EastCampus sites March 8,11,15Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
ASUNCampus sitesMarch 2,3,6,9Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 8-12Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Big SouthJohnson City, TennesseeMarch 5,7-9Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Big TenIndianapolisMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal AthleticWashington D.C.March 7-11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Horizon LeagueCampus sitesMarch 4,6,10,11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
IvyProvidence, Rhode IslandMarch 15-16Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
MACClevelandMarch 13-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 6-9Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 5,8.11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 5-8Sat., Mar. 8, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 4,6,9,12Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
SECNashvilleMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 7-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 9-12Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 5-9Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 4-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
SWACAtlantaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WACSt. George, Utah / Las VegasMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
WCCLas VegasMarch 6-11Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN