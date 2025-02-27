The first conference tournament bracket for the 2024-25 season is officially set. The ASUN Tournament will get the postseason underway Sunday with a pair of first-round matchups between teams that will be looking to extend their seasons for another day.

No. 7 seed Austin Peay will face No. 8 seed North Florida, while No. 9 seed Stetson takes on No. 10 seed Central Arkansas in games that tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The winners will advance to Monday's quarterfinal round, when the league's top six teams will play host to quarterfinal games.

Checking in as the No. 1 seed from the ASUN is Lipscomb, which secured a tiebreaker over No. 2 seed North Alabama after the teams split their regular-season series and finished with identical 14-4 conference records. It's Lipscomb's first ASUN title, and a successful run through the league tournament would result in the program's second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

However, North Alabama will likely have something to say before a tournament champion is crowned on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are seeking their first-ever appearance in the Big Dance after a breakthrough 22-9 regular season for a program that has only been in Division I since 2018-19.

When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

2025 conference tournaments

All times ET