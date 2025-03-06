COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 OVC Championship - Little Rock vs Morehead State
Central Connecticut State extended the nation's longest winning streak to 13 games on Wednesday, as it began NEC Tournament play with a 86-67 win over No. 8 seed Le Moyne. The top-seeded Blue Devils haven't lost since Jan. 12 and will be marching on to the semifinals to play No. 4 seed FDU on Saturday after the Knights beat No. 5 seed Stonehill 71-56.

Conference tournament action continues ramping up across the country on Thursday, as the West Coast Conference and Missouri Valley each begin their league tournaments. As those leagues tip things off, others will be taking another step toward crowning a champion.

The Horizon League and Ohio Valley will each be in quarterfinal action Thursday, while the ASUN plays its semifinals. No. 1 seed Lipscomb and No. 2 seed North Alabama are each still alive in the ASUN and angling for a spot in Sunday's title game. The top-seeded Bison host No. 6 Queens Thursday, while UNA hosts No. 4 seed Jacksonville.

As the week goes on, more conference tournaments will begin as the madness of March begins leading in to Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament on March 16. When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Wednesday's conference tournament scoreboard

2025 conference tournaments

Conference Location Dates Championship game /
Tournament champion
ACCCharlotte, North CarolinaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
America EastCampus sites March 8,11,15Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
ASUNCampus sitesMarch 2,3,6,9Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 8-12Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Big SouthJohnson City, TennesseeMarch 5,7-9Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Big TenIndianapolisMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal AthleticWashington D.C.March 7-11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Horizon LeagueCampus sitesMarch 4,6,10,11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
IvyProvidence, Rhode IslandMarch 15-16Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
MACClevelandMarch 13-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 6-9Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 5,8.11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 5-8Sat., Mar. 8, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 4,6,9,12Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
SECNashvilleMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 7-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 9-12Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 5-9Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 4-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
SWACAtlantaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WACSt. George, Utah / Las VegasMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
WCCLas VegasMarch 6-11Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN