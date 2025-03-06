Central Connecticut State extended the nation's longest winning streak to 13 games on Wednesday, as it began NEC Tournament play with a 86-67 win over No. 8 seed Le Moyne. The top-seeded Blue Devils haven't lost since Jan. 12 and will be marching on to the semifinals to play No. 4 seed FDU on Saturday after the Knights beat No. 5 seed Stonehill 71-56.

Conference tournament action continues ramping up across the country on Thursday, as the West Coast Conference and Missouri Valley each begin their league tournaments. As those leagues tip things off, others will be taking another step toward crowning a champion.

The Horizon League and Ohio Valley will each be in quarterfinal action Thursday, while the ASUN plays its semifinals. No. 1 seed Lipscomb and No. 2 seed North Alabama are each still alive in the ASUN and angling for a spot in Sunday's title game. The top-seeded Bison host No. 6 Queens Thursday, while UNA hosts No. 4 seed Jacksonville.

As the week goes on, more conference tournaments will begin as the madness of March begins leading in to Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament on March 16. When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Wednesday's conference tournament scoreboard

2025 conference tournaments