Central Connecticut State extended the nation's longest winning streak to 13 games on Wednesday, as it began NEC Tournament play with a 86-67 win over No. 8 seed Le Moyne. The top-seeded Blue Devils haven't lost since Jan. 12 and will be marching on to the semifinals to play No. 4 seed FDU on Saturday after the Knights beat No. 5 seed Stonehill 71-56.
Conference tournament action continues ramping up across the country on Thursday, as the West Coast Conference and Missouri Valley each begin their league tournaments. As those leagues tip things off, others will be taking another step toward crowning a champion.
The Horizon League and Ohio Valley will each be in quarterfinal action Thursday, while the ASUN plays its semifinals. No. 1 seed Lipscomb and No. 2 seed North Alabama are each still alive in the ASUN and angling for a spot in Sunday's title game. The top-seeded Bison host No. 6 Queens Thursday, while UNA hosts No. 4 seed Jacksonville.
As the week goes on, more conference tournaments will begin as the madness of March begins leading in to Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament on March 16. When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.
Wednesday's conference tournament scoreboard
- Big South: First round
- Sun Belt: Second round
- Northeast: First round
- Ohio Valley: First round
- Summit League: First round
2025 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
| Championship game /
Tournament champion
|ACC
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 8,11,15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|March 2,3,6,9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
|Big East
|New York City
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 8-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big South
|Johnson City, Tennessee
|March 5,7-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
|Horizon League
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,10,11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Ivy
|Providence, Rhode Island
|March 15-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 13-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 6-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 5,8.11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 5-8
|Sat., Mar. 8, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,9,12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 7-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 9-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 5-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 4-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|SWAC
|Atlanta
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|WAC
|St. George, Utah / Las Vegas
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 6-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN