The ASUN will be the first conference tournament to begin, when it tips off college basketball's postseason with a pair of first-round games Sunday. Soon after, the Big South and Patriot League will become the next conferences to join the fray, as their tournaments begin Tuesday.

Final brackets were set for both events Saturday, as regular season play concluded in those leagues. Robert Morris will be the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League tournament and off until Thursday. Among those in action during Tuesday's first round will be No. 11 seed Green Bay, which enters the postseason at 4-27 in its first season under coach Doug Gottlieb.

The Phoenix will be taking on No. 6 seed Oakland in a rematch of Oakland's 87-84 overtime win over Green Bay in Saturday's regular-season finale. Oakland was a March darling last season as coach Greg Kampe guided the Grizzlies to a stunning first round upset of No. 3 seed Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. To get back to the Big Dance this season, Kampe will have to lead a surprise run through the league tournament.

In the Patriot League, Bucknell earned the No. 1 seed via a tiebreaker with American after the two shared the league's regular season crown. The Bison will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland and No. 9 seed Lehigh.

As the week goes, more conference tournaments will begin as the madness of March begins leading in to Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament on March 16. When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

