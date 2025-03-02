akron-mac.jpg
The ASUN will be the first conference tournament to begin, when it tips off college basketball's postseason with a pair of first-round games Sunday. Soon after, the Big South and Patriot League will become the next conferences to join the fray, as their tournaments begin Tuesday.

Final brackets were set for both events Saturday, as regular season play concluded in those leagues. Robert Morris will be the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League tournament and off until Thursday. Among those in action during Tuesday's first round will be No. 11 seed Green Bay, which enters the postseason at 4-27 in its first season under coach Doug Gottlieb. 

The Phoenix will be taking on No. 6 seed Oakland in a rematch of Oakland's 87-84 overtime win over Green Bay in Saturday's regular-season finale. Oakland was a March darling last season as coach Greg Kampe guided the Grizzlies to a stunning first round upset of No. 3 seed Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. To get back to the Big Dance this season, Kampe will have to lead a surprise run through the league tournament.

In the Patriot League, Bucknell earned the No. 1 seed via a tiebreaker with American after the two shared the league's regular season crown. The Bison will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland and No. 9 seed Lehigh.

As the week goes, more conference tournaments will begin as the madness of March begins leading in to Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament on March 16. When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday's conference tournament schedule

ASUN: First round

All times ET

8 North Florida7 Austin Peay7:00 pm | ESPN+Florence, Ala.
10 Cent. Arkansas9 Stetson7:00 pm | ESPN+Nashville

2025 conference tournaments

ACCCharlotte, North CarolinaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
America EastCampus sites March 8,11,15Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
ASUNCampus sitesMarch 2,3,6,9Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Atlantic 10Washington D.C.March 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
Big EastNew York CityMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 8-12Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Big SouthJohnson City, TennesseeMarch 5,7-9Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Big TenIndianapolisMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
Coastal AthleticWashington D.C.March 7-11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Horizon LeagueCampus sitesMarch 4,6,10,11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
IvyProvidence, Rhode IslandMarch 15-16Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
MACClevelandMarch 13-15Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 6-9Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 12-15Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
NortheastCampus sitesMarch 5,8.11Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 5-8Sat., Mar. 8, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
PatriotCampus sitesMarch 4,6,9,12Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
SECNashvilleMarch 12-16Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 7-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 9-12Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 5-9Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 4-10Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
SWACAtlantaMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
WACSt. George, Utah / Las VegasMarch 11-15Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
WCCLas VegasMarch 6-11Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN