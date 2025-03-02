The ASUN will be the first conference tournament to begin, when it tips off college basketball's postseason with a pair of first-round games Sunday. Soon after, the Big South and Patriot League will become the next conferences to join the fray, as their tournaments begin Tuesday.
Final brackets were set for both events Saturday, as regular season play concluded in those leagues. Robert Morris will be the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League tournament and off until Thursday. Among those in action during Tuesday's first round will be No. 11 seed Green Bay, which enters the postseason at 4-27 in its first season under coach Doug Gottlieb.
The Phoenix will be taking on No. 6 seed Oakland in a rematch of Oakland's 87-84 overtime win over Green Bay in Saturday's regular-season finale. Oakland was a March darling last season as coach Greg Kampe guided the Grizzlies to a stunning first round upset of No. 3 seed Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. To get back to the Big Dance this season, Kampe will have to lead a surprise run through the league tournament.
The 2025 @BarbasolShave #HLMBB championship bracket has been revealed with @RMUMBasketball capturing the No. 1 seed!— Horizon League (@HorizonLeague) March 2, 2025
🏀https://t.co/A3O0Iocb9U#OurHorizon 🌇| #MarchStartsHere | #MajorExperiences pic.twitter.com/xCiIP8uapl
In the Patriot League, Bucknell earned the No. 1 seed via a tiebreaker with American after the two shared the league's regular season crown. The Bison will play the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland and No. 9 seed Lehigh.
As the week goes, more conference tournaments will begin as the madness of March begins leading in to Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament on March 16. When conference tournament results roll in, we'll be keeping track of them here as teams begin to claim automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.
Sunday's conference tournament schedule
ASUN: First round
All times ET
|8 North Florida
|7 Austin Peay
|7:00 pm | ESPN+
|Florence, Ala.
|10 Cent. Arkansas
|9 Stetson
|7:00 pm | ESPN+
|Nashville
2025 conference tournaments
|Conference
|Location
|Dates
| Championship game /
Tournament champion
|ACC
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 8,11,15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11 a.m. | ESPN2
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:15 p.m. | ESPN
|ASUN
|Campus sites
|March 2,3,6,9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2 p.m. | ESPN2
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | ESPN
|Big East
|New York City
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6:30 p.m. | Fox
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 8-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big South
|Johnson City, Tennessee
|March 5,7-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 3:30 p.m. | CBS
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
|Horizon League
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,10,11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Ivy
|Providence, Rhode Island
|March 15-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 13-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 7:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 1 p.m. | ESPN2
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 6-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 2:10 p.m. | CBS
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 12-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 6 p.m. | CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 5,8.11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 5-8
|Sat., Mar. 8, 9 p.m. | ESPN2
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 4,6,9,12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 7 p.m. | CBSSN
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 12-16
|Sun., Mar. 16, 1 p.m. | ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 7-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 9-12
|Wed., Mar. 12, 5 p.m. | ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 5-9
|Sun., Mar. 9, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 4-10
|Mon., Mar. 10, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
|SWAC
|Atlanta
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 9:30 p.m. | ESPNU
|WAC
|St. George, Utah / Las Vegas
|March 11-15
|Sat., Mar. 15, 11:40 p.m. | ESPN2
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 6-11
|Tue., Mar. 11, 9 p.m. | ESPN