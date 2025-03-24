No. 1 seed Duke and No. 4 seed Arizona will battle in the Sweet 16 after they advanced in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. When the elite programs face off later this week, Arizona guard Caleb Love will be facing a very familiar opponent in the Blue Devils.

Love spent three seasons with North Carolina and has played against the Blue Devils on several occasions over the years. Love has even helped North Carolina take down its arch rival Duke in the Final Four during legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski's final collegiate season.

Heading into Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup, Love has nine games of experience against the Blue Devils. The senior guard has averaged 15.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals over those games, with UNC winning five of the nine meetings. However, he's shooting just 33.0% from the field in the last eight games.

NCAA bracket 2025: Printable March Madness bracket, NCAA Tournament predictions, picks, scores, Sweet 16 dates Matt Norlander

Duke and Arizona played each other back on Nov. 22 of this season, which resulted in a 69-55 Blue Devils win. Love scored just eight points on 3 of 13 shooting while registering four assists and four rebounds.

Despite having some struggles against Duke over the years, Love had a phenomenal game when North Carolina faced their rivals in the 2022 Final Four. In that game, Love scored 28 points on 11 of 20 shooting while also connecting on three shots from beyond the arc.

Love transferred to Arizona in 2023 after three years at North Carolina and has spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats. The experienced guard will look to get one last measure of revenge against Duke when they face off at approximately 9:40 p.m. ET on CBS on Thursday.