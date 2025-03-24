It was a big night for the Ole Miss men's basketball program as they defeated No. 3 seed Iowa State to move onto the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Following the massive victory, the Rebels had a surprise in store for Cam Brent in the locker room.
Ole Miss coach Chris Beard let Brent, a senior guard, place the school's name into the next round of the NCAA Tournament bracket in the locker room. Once he did so, Beard congratulated Brent by awarding him a scholarship.
"Congratulations on your free education," Beard said as he handed Brent the Ole Miss label.
Rebels HC Chris Beard awarded a scholarship to senior Cam Brent during their locker room celebration 👏🎉— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2025
What a moment ❤️#MarchMadness @OleMissMBB pic.twitter.com/FgpTBNjoRk
Brent has spent the past four seasons with the Ole Miss program. The Mississippi native didn't appear in any games until the 2023-24 season, when he played in six games. Brent appeared in seven games as a senior this season and tallied a total of four points and three rebounds.
Ole Miss has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001 as part of an SEC-record seven teams that qualified for the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Senior guard Sean Pedulla led the way with 20 points on 6 of 13 shooting, while also dishing out a game-high eight assists against Iowa State.
Now, Ole Miss will take on No. 2 seed Michigan State in the next round, which will be played in Atlanta. Regardless of how far the Rebels go in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday will certainly be a day Brent will never forget.