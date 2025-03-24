It was a big night for the Ole Miss men's basketball program as they defeated No. 3 seed Iowa State to move onto the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Following the massive victory, the Rebels had a surprise in store for Cam Brent in the locker room.

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard let Brent, a senior guard, place the school's name into the next round of the NCAA Tournament bracket in the locker room. Once he did so, Beard congratulated Brent by awarding him a scholarship.

"Congratulations on your free education," Beard said as he handed Brent the Ole Miss label.

Brent has spent the past four seasons with the Ole Miss program. The Mississippi native didn't appear in any games until the 2023-24 season, when he played in six games. Brent appeared in seven games as a senior this season and tallied a total of four points and three rebounds.

What's next for UConn after early March Madness exit? Three massive pivot points for Dan Hurley's offseason Isaac Trotter

Ole Miss has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001 as part of an SEC-record seven teams that qualified for the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Senior guard Sean Pedulla led the way with 20 points on 6 of 13 shooting, while also dishing out a game-high eight assists against Iowa State.

Now, Ole Miss will take on No. 2 seed Michigan State in the next round, which will be played in Atlanta. Regardless of how far the Rebels go in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday will certainly be a day Brent will never forget.