The ACC set a record for NCAA Tournament futility on Friday, as No. 11 seed North Carolina's 71-64 loss to No. 6 seed Ole Miss left Duke as the conference's only team left in the field. It marks the first time in NCAA Tournament history that there won't be multiple ACC teams in the second round.

Just four of 18 ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament field, which marks the conference's lowest-percentage (22.2%) of Big Dance entrants since the tournament expanded to 32 teams in 1975. However, all four were favored in their first-round games, which made the results all the more dispiriting for a proud basketball league.

In Thursday's first-round games, No. 5 seed Clemson fell behind by 24 in a 69-67 loss to No. 12 seed McNeese, while No. 8 seed Louisville lost 89-75 to No. 9 seed Creighton in a game that was never close during the second half. UNC, which defeated San Diego State in the First Four, faced its largest NCAA Tournament deficit since 1957 as it fell behind by 22 points against Ole Miss.

The Tar Heels' loss leaves the No. 1 seed Blue Devils as the only ACC representative still alive after their 93-49 victory vs. No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's.

Worst record by conference in first round of NCAA Tournament since 2000

2025 ACC 1-3 2023 Pac-12 1-3 2012 Mountain West 1-3 2000 Conference USA 1-3

- Minimum four games

While the ACC's collective struggles in the Big Dance — and their general lack of representation in the field — may be a surprise to some fans just tuning in to college basketball, the struggles began in November.

The ACC went 2-14 in the ACC-SEC Challenge, which put the league in an early hole. Of the five high-major conferences, the ACC ranks last in KenPom's ratings and put the fewest teams in the Big Dance.

Duke is now tasked with carrying the banner for the ACC as the No. 1 seed Blue Devils prepare to play No. 9 seed Baylor in the second round. No. 4 seed Arizona and No. 5 seed Oregon are potential Sweet 16 opponents for Duke, should the Blue Devils advance past Baylor.