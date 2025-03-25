With the first week of the 2025 NCAA Tournament officially in the books, we can look ahead to the exciting matchups in the Sweet 16. Chalk reigned through the first weekend of March Madness, with favorites taking care of business. No. 10 seed Arkansas, coached by longtime Kentucky coach John Calipari, is the lowest seed remaining.

This year gives us the first Sweet 16 field comprised entirely of high-major teams since the tournament expanded in 1975. The SEC leads the way with a record-breaking seven teams remaining.

If your bracket is already busted or your favorite team is out of the NCAA Tournament, you have come to the right place to find a team worthy of your support for the next two weeks as the race to the Final Four in San Antonio heats up.

Maybe you like elite offense or defense. Maybe you are looking for a Cinderella. Or Maybe you are a fan of an NBA team in line for a lottery pick. No matter your taste, we've got one reason to root for every team playing in the Sweet 16 this week.

Why you should root for the Gators: Florida has the best guard

Guard play matters in March, and Florida has a strong argument for the best one in the sport in Walter Clayton Jr. A former mid-major star who played for Rick Pitino at Iona, Clayton became the first first-team All-American in Florida history after averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 2024. Against UConn, Clayton took over the game down the stretch and carried his team to a win.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 4 seed Maryland (Thursday)

(4) Maryland

Why you should root for the Terrapins: Elite starting five

Known as the "Crab Five," Maryland's starting lineup of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, Selton Miguel, Julian Reese and Derik Queen account for most of the Terps' production. Reese, the brother of current WNBA star Angel Reese, is a three-year starter for the Terrapins. Maryland ranked No. 314 in bench minutes, in part because the starting lineup is that good.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 1 seed Florida (Thursday)

Why you should root for the Red Raiders: JT Toppin is a superstar

Get familiar with the name JT Toppin. The Big 12 Player of the Year is the No. 15 prospect in CBS Sports' 2025 NBA Draft prospect rankings. Toppin transferred to Texas Tech after a standout freshman campaign at New Mexico. He's taken his game to another level since his arrival in Lubbock, Texas, and he's a big part of why the Red Raiders are back in the Sweet 16.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 10 seed Arkansas (Thursday)

(10) Arkansas

Why you should root for the Razorbacks: Highest-seed left

Don't let the seed fool you. Arkansas is one of the most talented teams in the field. Projected first-round NBA Draft pick Boogie Fland came back for the NCAA Tournament after missing almost two months with a hand injury. If you like drama, root for Arkansas to face Kentucky in the national title game.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 3 seed Texas Tech (Thursday)

Why you should root for the Blue Devils: Best NBA Draft prospects

If you're a fan of an NBA team with no chance of reaching the playoffs, you might as well start scouting ahead for your team's lottery pick. Lucky for you, three of the best NBA Draft prospects in the Sweet 16 all play for the same team: Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel. Flagg projects as the No. 1 pick and is considered one of the best prospects of the modern era.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 4 seed Arizona (Thursday)

(4) Arizona

Why you should root for the Wildcats: Caleb Love enjoys playing Duke

There will be plenty of Duke haters -- North Carolina fans, in particular -- cheering for Arizona against the No. 1 seed Blue Devils in the next round. The Wildcats feature star guard Caleb Love, the former Tar Heels standout who hit a clutch 3-pointer in the Final Four against Duke in 2022. Love is a microwave capable of dropping 30 on any night. Can he channel that magic once again against the Blue Devils?

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 1 seed Duke (Thursday)

Why you should root for the Crimson Tide: Potent offense

If you like offense, may we suggest Alabama down the stretch. The Crimson Tide feature the top-ranked scoring offense (91.1 points per game) and is the fourth-fastest team in average possession length. Alabama rode a high-octane attack all the way to the Final Four last season and is looking to repeat the feat in 2024.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 6 seed BYU (Thursday)

(6) BYU

Why you should root for the Cougars: Best team since the Jimmer days

BYU is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 when former superstar Jimmer Fredette was leading the way. First-year coach Kevin Young has worked wonders in his short time in Provo. The program's best days are yet to come under Young, with five-star AJ Dybantsa set to enroll this fall.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 2 seed Alabama (Thursday)

Why you should root for the Cougars: Elite defense

If you love defense, Kelvin Sampson's stingy squad should be your new favorite team. Houston ranks No. 1 in KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency. But the Cougars aren't just a one-trick pony they also shoot a nation's-best 39.8% from the 3-point line. Transfer guard Milos Uzan is a player to watch

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 4 seed Purdue (Friday)

(4) Purdue

Why you should root for the Boilermakers: A chance for redemption

Last year, Purdue reached national title game for the first time since 1969 before falling to eventual national champion UConn. Led by All-American guard Braden Smith and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, the Boilermakers are back in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament with a chance to finish the job in 2025.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 1 seed Houston (Friday)

Why you should root for the Volunteers: The feel-good story

If you are looking for a human interest angle, please read CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter's heartfelt story feature on Tennessee standout defender Jahmai Mashack. Mashack's father, Elton Mashack, is a fire inspector for the Los Angeles Fire Department. He played a pivotal role in combating the devastating wildfires that ravaged Southern California for much of January. On the court, Mashack and Zakai Zeigler lead one of the best defensive units in college basketball.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 3 seed Kentucky (Friday)

(3) Kentucky

Why you should root for the Wildcats: Not a typical Kentucky roster

College basketball fans may have gotten used to the high-powered rosters Calipari assembled during his time at Kentucky. Although this current UK roster is full of talent, it isn't littered with future NBA lottery picks like in years past. First-year coach Mark Pope built this roster from the ground up after the Wildcats returned zero returning scholarship players from last season. Despite an injury to star guard Jaxson Robinson, UK is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 2 seed Tennessee (Friday)

Why you should root for the Tigers: Best seed left

If your goal (as a neutral fan) is to root for the top-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament, Auburn should be your team. The Tigers hit a wall before the start of the tournament and lost three of their last four games. That tough stretch shouldn't invalidate how dominant Auburn was for the majority of the season. Auburn star big man Johni Broome headlines one of the most efficient offenses in the country.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 5 seed Michigan (Friday)

(5) Michigan

Why you should root for the Wolverines: Historic turnaround under Dusty May

Michigan is the only team in Division l basketball that starts two 7-footers (Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin). That unique pairing helped the Wolverines become the first team (since the inception of the Sweet 16 in 1975) to reach the Sweet 16 after to win eight or fewer games the previous year. The quick turnaround has made Dusty May one of the fastest-rising coaches in the sport.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 1 seed Auburn (Friday)

(2) Michigan State

Why you should root for the Spartans: The Richardson family connection

Those who have followed the program since the early 2000s remember Jason Richardson at Michigan State. He helped the Spartans win a national title in 2000 as a key reserve. Twenty-five years later, Richardson's son, Jase Richardson, is a key player on Michigan State's Sweet 16 team. The younger Richardson is a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 6 seed Ole Miss (Friday)

(6) Ole Miss

Why you should root for the Rebels: Longest Sweet 16 drought in the field

The Rebels are making their second Sweet 16 appearance in program history -- and first since 2001 -- under second-year coach Chris Beard. That 24-year drought was by far the longest of any team left in the field. Ole Miss can reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history with an upset win over Michigan State.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 2 seed Michigan State (Friday)