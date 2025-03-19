One of the biggest problems about the first two days of the NCAA Tournament is trying to figure out which games to prioritize. Even if you have a multi-screen setup, there are still difficult viewing decisions when games begin to overlap in the Big Dance.

To help you navigate this challenge, we've comprised a ranking of all 32 first-round games, counting down to the most intriguing game of the opening round. Last year, we had Kentucky vs. Oakland, Kansas vs. Samford, Wisconsin vs. James Madison and Auburn vs. Yale in our top-five.

Each of those were either upsets or produced wild finishes. That's what we're all here for, right? They call it March Madness for a reason. This weekend always delivers with drama, star performances and a Cinderella emergence.

Here's the full 32-1 ranking of the first round's best games in descending order from worst to best.

32. (1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State

Friday | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

Florida is not the No. 1 overall seed. That distinction belongs to Auburn. But the Gators are playing better basketball than anyone in the country entering the Big Dance. Look for that to continue against an overmatched Norfolk State team.

31. (1) Auburn vs. (16) Alabama State

Thursday | 2:50 p.m. | CBS

It'll be nice to get a vibes check on Auburn after the Tigers dropped three of four games entering the Big Dance. The recent slide likely gave coach Bruce Pearl all the ammunition he needed to light a fire under his team. Auburn's opponent being an in-state foe adds a modicum of intrigue.

30. (1) Houston vs. (16) SIUE

Thursday | 2 p.m. | TBS

When SIUE head coach Brian Barone got the job in 2019, he framed a pair of scissors and put them above the locker room door as a reminder that the program aspired to cut down nets. Mission accomplished for the Cougars, who won the OVC Tournament on March 8.

29. (3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNCW

Thursday | 10:10 p.m. | truTV

Before you go to bed Thursday, check this one out to see Texas Tech forward JT Toppin. The 6-foot-9 sophomore is one of the top talents in the entire bracket and a future NBA player. Toppin is averaging 23.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his last 11 games.

28. (1) Duke vs. (16) American or Mount St. Mary's

Friday | 2:50 p.m. | CBS

There is intrigue around Duke entering the NCAA Tournament because projected No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg suffered an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament that has left his status uncertain. Regardless, the Blue Devils should cruise into the second round.

27. (2) Tennessee vs. Wofford (15)

Thursday | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

Wofford's hulking center Kyler Filewich shoots his free throws underhanded. He's making just 31.8% of them this year, so it's clearly not working very well. But it's hilarious to watch. Even Tennessee coach Rick Barnes appears fascinated.

26. (2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris

Friday | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

North Dakota took Alabama down to the wire in December, and North Dakota is No. 266 at KenPom. So, perhaps there is hope for Robert Morris, which is KenPom No. 138. With power forward Grant Nelson expected to miss the game for Alabama due to a knee injury, the Crimson Tide will have to take this assignment seriously.

25. (2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant

Friday | 10 p.m. | TBS

This is a decent No. 2 vs. No. 15 matchup because it's conceivable Bryant could hang around. The Bulldogs are led by a couple of high-major caliber guards in Rafael Pinzon and Earl Timberlake, and they play at a roaring pace. Over time, the Spartans should pull away, especially since they have superior depth. But hopefully, it'll be good for some late-night entertainment.

24. (3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana

Thursday | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

This ain't your grandpappy's Wisconsin team. The Badgers get buckets, led by sixth-year senior scorer John Tonje. The former Colorado State and Missouri guard is one of the season's top unexpected portal surprises and a big reason why Wisconsin ranks No. 28 nationally in made 3-pointers per game after ranking 219th last season.

23. (3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb

Friday | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

Keep an eye on this one. The vibes aren't great around Iowa State as the Cyclones have lost four of their past seven and recently shut down guard Keshon Gilbert for the season. Lipscomb has hit 10 or more 3-pointers 16 times this season and are 15-1 in those games. The Bison are 10-0 when making 12 or more from deep.

22. (2) St. John's vs. (15) Omaha

Thursday | 9:45 p.m. | CBS

In his second season at St. John's -- and at age 72 -- Rick Pitino guided the previously woebegone Red Storm to their first Big East regular season title since 1992. But if St. John's falters against Omaha, the mauling of trash cans by the Mavericks will be absolutely legendary.

21. (7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State

Thursday | 9:25 p.m. | TNT

UCLA had to travel three time zones for this game, which is in Lexington, Kentucky. Utah State only had to travel two. So, if the Bruins lose, we know where Cronin will assign the blame. But seriously, the Bruins shouldn't be slept on. Cronin guided this program past the first weekend of the Big Dance three times in his first four seasons, and UCLA has a strong defense. And you know what they say: defense travels.

20. (8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor

Friday | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

This one looks like the least-interesting of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchups (so just watch it turn in to a thriller). Even if you're of the opinion that the winner awaits certain death at the hands of Duke, Baylor freshman guard VJ Edgecombe is worth watching before you see him again on NBA Draft night.

19. (7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Vanderbilt

Friday | 3:15 p.m | truTV

First-year Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington is no stranger to being an NCAA Tournament underdog. He led No. 12 seed James Madison to a first round upset of No. 5 seed Wisconsin last season. Now, he has the Commodores in the Big Dance for the first time since 2017. Saint Mary's is no stranger to losing in the first round as a better-seeded team. The Gaels did it last year against No. 12 seed Grand Canyon.

18. (5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State

Friday | 2 p.m. | TBS

Remember last season when NC State big man D.J. Burns captured hearts while spurring the Wolfpack on a stunning Final Four run? If you're looking for this year's version, it may be Memphis center Dain Dainja. He's a beefy dude with insane skill who has been dominating everything in his path for the past two months.

17. (4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron

Friday | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

Every game Caleb Love plays from here on out could be his last. The bombastic veteran guard has been a lead actor in the sport since he was playing at North Carolina for Roy Williams, who has been retired for four years. Love and the Wildcats are high-octane and unpredictable, which makes them ripe for madness.

16. (4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point

Thursday | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

High Point doesn't play much defense. But, boy, does it ever play offense. The Panthers rank No. 7 nationally in shooting percentage at 49.4% and open against a Purdue team with some defensive cracks. Come to think of it, they profile a bit like the 2023 No. 16 seed FDU team that embarrassed No. 1 seed Purdue.

15. (5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty

Friday | 10:10 p.m. | truTV

The Flames are flamethrowers. They rank No. 13 nationally in made 3-pointers per game at 10.6 and No. 6 in 3-point percentage at 39%. This is also one of the nation's best passing teams, meaning Oregon will have its hands full defensively. If Liberty gets hot, watch out.

14. (5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese

Thursday | 3:15 p.m. | truTV

Will Wade was once a student manager and graduate assistant for Clemson. Now, he is the opposing coach in an NCAA Tournament game. Wade has done a masterful job in two seasons with McNeese while rehabilitating his own image following an unceremonious end to his LSU tenure. If the Cowboys pull an upset, Wade's rocket ride back to coaching stardom will pick up even more steam.

13. (6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake

Thursday | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

Drake is a double-digit seed from a mid-major league, but this isn't your typical Cinderella. First-year coach Ben McCollum won four Division II national championships at Northwest Missouri State and has already reached 30 wins in his first year at the Division I level. Look out, Mizzou.

`12. (6) BYU vs. (11) VCU

Thursday | 4:05 p.m. | TNT

If you're a fan of crafty European guards, you'll be highly entertained. Ukrainian senior Max Shulga earned A-10 Player of the Year for VCU and does a bit of everything for the Rams. Russian freshman Egor Demin orchestrates the attack for BYU, averaging 5.4 assists per game.

11. (4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon

Friday | 4:35 p.m. | TBS

Maryland and its "Crab Five" starting lineup are good enough to make the Terrapins' deepest NCAA Tournament run since the 2002 team that won it all. But Grand Canyon is the furthest thing from a pushover. The Antelopes beat No. 5 seed Saint Mary's in a first-round game last season.

10. (5) Michigan vs. (12) UC-San Diego

Thursday | 10 p.m. | TBS

The undersized Tritons taking on the behemoth Wolverines and their two 7-footers could make for a perfect Thursday nightcap. UC-San Diego owns the nation's No. 3 assist-to-turnover ratio as the Tritons force 16 turnovers per game while committing just 8.7. Michigan is one of the most turnover-prone teams in the country, coughing it up an average of 14.1 times per game.

9. (7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico

Friday | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

This one features an electric guard matchup and a fascinating coaching battle. Marquette's Kam Jones and New Mexico's Donovan Dent each shoulder major offensive loads as small-ish guards with big potential. Both Marquette coach Shaka Smart and New Mexico's Richard Pitino have revitalized their careers in their current gigs.

8. (8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia

Thursday | 4:35 p.m. | TBS

Groupthink suggests Gonzaga will steamroll Georgia to set up a blockbuster second-round clash between Houston and the Zags. But UGA may have something to say about it in this battle of the Bulldogs. Georgia owns wins against Kentucky, St. John's and Florida, which is a far more impressive set of victories than anything Gonzaga can boast.

7. (4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale

Thursday | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

Yale stunned Auburn as a No. 13 seed last season and now gets another crack at an SEC opponent. The Bulldogs won't take anyone by surprise, but they may not have to. Coach James Jones has a strong rebounding team, which could make things difficult on the board-crashing Aggies.

6. (8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton

Thursday | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

If you enjoy watching teams chucking up 3-pointers, this is the game for you. Both rank among the top 30 nationally in 3-point attempts per game. Louisville deserved better than a No. 8 seed, but the Cardinals must prove it now as they seek to keep their Year 1 resurgence going under coach Pat Kelsey.

5. (6) Illinois vs. (11) Texas/Xavier

Friday | 9:45 p.m. | CBS

Illinois could flame out with a double-digit loss in the first round or make a Final Four run. Either is within the realm of realistic outcomes for an immensely talented but woefully inconsistent Illini team. Watching how coach Brad Underwood's club handles the Big Dance will be fascinating.

4. (8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma

Friday | 9:25 p.m. | TNT

This one features two electric freshmen who are projected first-round NBA Draft picks. Oklahoma's is is high-octane guard Jeremiah Fears. Two-time reigning national champion UConn counters with 6-foot-7 wing Liam McNeeley, who is a dynamic offensive weapon. Both are fiery competitors who will give this game some late-night fireworks potential.

3. (6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina

Friday | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

North Carolina is going to go on a run now, isn't it? The Tar Heels were the last team in the field, crushed San Diego State in the First Four and now have a decent draw. What makes this intriguing is that Ole Miss coach Chris Beard has won at least one game in each of his five previous NCAA Tournament trips with three different schools. Now, he makes his first attempt with Ole Miss.

2. (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy

Friday | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

A Troy-over-Kentucky result ranks high on the "wouldn't it be hilarious?" list for the first weekend of the tournament. Amid widespread fan frustration, John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas after losing to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round of last year's tournament. Now, his successor Mark Pope, is trying to avoid No. 14 vs. No. 3 loss of his own.

1. (7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas

Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

Bill Self vs. John Calipari for the right to play Rick Pitino and St. John's in the second round? Yes, please. Kansas and Arkansas have each suffered through disappointing seasons, but that only adds to the intrigue of a blockbuster primetime matchup between huge brands led by two of the faces of the sport.