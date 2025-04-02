No. 1 seed Duke is the favorite to win the 2025 NCAA championship this week in San Antonio, Texas. An inspection of its starting lineup in comparison to the other three Final Four teams — led by Cooper Flagg — suggests its frontrunner status is warranted.
The 35-3 Blue Devils have not one, not two, not three but four starters who I consider among the 10 best among the 20 starters across Houston, Duke, Auburn and Florida. The lowest-ranked player from Duke: Sion James, an All-ACC defender and quintessential glue guy. He comes in at No. 12.
No other Final Four team has more than two starters in the top 10, but Auburn has two in the top six, Florida has two in the top seven and Houston has two in the top nine. When the Final Four consists of all No. 1 seeds, one can expect a fairly even spread of talent. That's generally true in this case -- save for Duke.
Here's how I ranked the 20 starters leading into the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
|1
Cooper Flagg Duke Blue Devils G
|The all-everything for favorite Duke, Flagg leads college basketball in box plus/minus (an estimate of a player's contributions on a per-100 possession basis) and defensive win shares on a 35-3 team with owns top-five units on both offense and defense. He leads the Blue Devils in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
|2
Johni Broome Auburn Tigers F
|In a banner year for the SEC, Broome led the league in rebounds and blocks and was top five in scoring and field goal percentage to boot. He has led Auburn to a 32-5 record and the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
|3
Walter Clayton Jr. Florida Gators G
|Clayton is averaging 22.3 points per game in the NCAA Tournament and has been a superhero when Florida needs him most. He scored 22 of his 30 points to spark a furious rally against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight and had 15 of his 23 after halftime to lead a comeback over UConn in the second round.
|4
L.J. Cryer Houston Cougars G
|Cryer leads Houston in scoring on the year and is scoring 16.8 points per game in the NCAA Tournament despite a five-point dud against Purdue in the Sweet 16. Houston's primary offensive hub makes plays for himself and others.
|5
Kon Knueppel Duke Blue Devils G
|The second freshmen in my top five and, unsurprisingly, the second one from Duke. Knueppel is averaging 14.4 points per game on the year and shooting a blistering 53.8% from 3-point range during March Madness. He's the perfect sharpshooter sidekick for Cooper Flagg.
|6
Chad Baker-Mazara Auburn Tigers G
|It's been tough sledding for Baker-Mazara the last couple of games, but his scoring and emotional presence is vital to Auburn's success. He's a bundle of energy who brings it on both ends of the floor and leads Auburn in steals.
|7
Alijah Martin Florida Gators G
|Florida's second-leading scorer, Martin brings athletic pop and shot-making to a team that has more of it than any left standing. Florida backcourt is just as loaded as its frontcourt, but Martin is the clear No. 2 behind Walter Clayton Jr.
|8
Tyrese Proctor Duke Blue Devils G
|It's been a big junior season for Proctor, but an even bigger NCAA Tournament. He has averaged 17.0 points per game and made 16 3s in four NCAA Tournament games for Duke. Proctor's leadership and experience make him an irreplaceable part of the field's best team.
|9
Milos Uzan Houston Cougars G
|Uzan is the only transfer Houston picked up last offseason and he's proven to be a killer. He leads the team in assists while averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 44.5% from 3-point range. He's upped his game in the postseason for the Cougars, including a 25-point outburst vs. Arizona in the Big 12 title game and a 22-point game against Purdue in the Sweet 16.
|10
Khaman Maluach Duke Blue Devils C
|Maluach's stat line -- 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game -- don't do justice to his impact. He's a 7-foot-2 monster in the paint who finishes nearly everything around the rim and provides a roadblock defense with his 7-foot-6 wingspan.
|11
Dylan Cardwell Auburn Tigers C
|Cardwell is perhaps Auburn's most important defense piece as it charges into the Final Four to face the deepest frontcourt in college basketball in Florida. He's 6-foot-11 with experience, size and the smarts to use them both to his advantage.
|12
Sion James Duke Blue Devils G
|An All-ACC defender and second on the team in assists per game, Sion James is one of Duke's key playmakers. He can create on offense and is hitting above 40% from 3-point range. This Duke team is long, athletic and scores in bunches. James is the embodiment of its depth of riches.
|13
Alex Condon Florida Gators F
|The head of Florida's deep frontcourt, Condon is a 6-foot-11 inside-out big who can space the floor and block shots on the other end. He's below his season averages during the NCAA Tournament (7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks per game) but still a dynamic piece of a Gators team that can bury you with depth.
|14
Miles Kelly Auburn Tigers G
|Kelly is one of five Auburn players averaging double figures in scoring this season and one of two averaging at least one steal per game. He is second on the team in defensive win shares and the highest-volume 3-point shooter on an offense that is No. 3 in adjusted efficiency ratings at KenPom.
|15
Emanuel Sharp Houston Cougars G
|Sharp is Houston's sharpest shooter (eh, see what I did there?) and an efficiency monster who can score in bunches. His range expands miles beyond the 3-point line and his box plus/minus is No. 1 on the team ahead of Cryer, Uzan and other stars.
|16
Will Richard Florida Gators G
|Richard is Florida's third-leading scorer and the team-leader in effective field goal percentage where. He's shooting 35.7% from 3, 68.2% on 2s and 83.7% from the line. The Gators' Swiss Army Knife is of only two players to start in all 38 games this season for Florida.
|17
Denver Jones Auburn Tigers G
|Timely shot-making has been Jones' calling card during the NCAA Tournament. He's stepped up his game with 20 and 15 point outings vs. Michigan and Creighton in the Sweet 16 and second round, respectively. He's drilled 16 3s in the NCAA Tournament.
|18
J'Wan Roberts Houston Cougars F
|Roberts is Houston's emotional and vocal leader and a de facto coach-on-the-floor. He's toughness personified for the most physical team in the field.
|19
Joseph Tugler Houston Cougars F
|Physicality and defense are Houston's calling cards -- both of which Tugler has in spades. He plays the fewest minutes among Houston's starters but has game-wrecking ability on the defensive end.
|20
Rueben Chinyelu Florida Gators C
|Chinyelu brings persistence on the glass to the best rebounding team in the field. It's among the main reasons he's earned starts in all 38 of Florida's games this season. He leads the team in offensive rebounding rate among qualifying players and has a nose for the ball.