Redemption was Friday's theme, as several teams that suffered first round losses in the 2024 NCAA Tournament began the 2025 Big Dance with big wins. Among them was No. 3 seed Kentucky, which crushed No. 14 seed Troy 76-57 as coach Mark Pope secured his first-ever NCAA Tournament.

When John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas after the 2023-24 season and the Wildcats hired Pope, he was initially met with skepticism from UK fans, who noted his 0-2 record in the Big Dance at BYU. For a blueblood program with national-title aspirations, the assumption was that a big-name hire could be on the way, and Pope didn't fit the bill.

But Pope quickly endeared himself to the Kentucky fans, using his passion for the program as a former player to create an authentic connection with Big Blue Nation. But as great as his first season has been -- with the Wildcats fighting through injuries to post eight wins against top-15 opponents -- Friday was important. Another first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament would have been tough to take for everyone involved. But after faltering under the bright lights last season, the revamped Wildcats rose to the occasion against Troy.

Florida, Saint Mary's, Colorado State and New Mexico also bounced back from one-and-done showings in last year's tournament to dance onward. As we reflect on the second day of the first round, here's the full rundown of winners and losers from another wild slate of March Madness.

Winner: Kentucky gets redemption vs. a No. 14 seed

A year ago, Kentucky suffered misery at the hands of No. 14 seed Oakland as a 3-point marksman named Jack Gohlke turned in a legendary performance that sank the Wildcats in what turned out to be John Calipari's final game as coach. The vibes were far better this time after the No. 3 seed Wildcats finished off No. 14 seed Troy for a 76-57 victory. The Wildcats will be hard-pressed to make a run in the Big Dance with starting wing Jaxson Robinson out for the season and starting point guard Lamont Butler playing through a lingering shoulder injury. But if nothing else, UK has exorcised the demons of last season's stunning first round loss. -- Cobb

Loser: North Carolina leaves ACC with one team

North Carolina faced its largest NCAA Tournament deficit since 1957 as the No. 11 seed Tar Heels fell behind 22 points against No. 6 seed Ole Miss. UNC staged a furious rally, drawing within 66-64 with 1:09 remaining. But the Tar Heels couldn't quite pull off what would have matched their largest comeback win in program history, as the No. 6 seed Rebels survived for a 71-64 win. The outcome left No. 1 seed Duke as the only ACC team left in the field entering the second round. It's the first time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 32 teams in 1975 that the ACC hasn't had at least two teams in the Round of 32. -- Cobb

Winner: Flagg returns in Duke's blowout win

When Duke star Cooper Flagg went down with an ankle injury last week, there was initial fear that the freshman could miss the start of the NCAA Tournament. Flagg healed quickly and returned for the No. 1 seed Blue Devils' 93-49 first-round victory over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's. Next, Duke and Flagg will face another potential top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in Baylor's VJ Edgecombe. -- Salerno

Winner: Alabama avoids infamy after scare

No. 2 seed Alabama survived a scare from No. 15 seed Robert Morris after briefly trailing the Colonials in the second half. The Tide, who were favored by 22.5 points, gave up the lead with just over seven minutes remaining, only to close the game on a 26-16 run. Only 11 No. 2 seeds have ever fallen to No. 15 seeds, and Alabama's emphatic finish ensured it would not be the 12th. -- Boone

Winner: Baylor survives Josh Hubbard

Mississippi State star Josh Hubbard did his part to try and push Mississippi State into the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008. But Baylor star freshmen Robert Wright III and VJ Edgecombe wouldn't be denied as the No. 9 seed Bears escaped with a 75-72 win over the No. 8 seed Bulldogs. Wright and Edgecombe combined for 35 points, and Edgecombe hit a pair of clutch free throws with 9.3 seconds remaining as a furious Mississippi State rally came up just short. Hubbard finished with 26 points on 11 of 17 shooting in defeat. -- Cobb

Loser: Marquette's collapse a microcosm of its season

Marquette got just four buckets from the field over the final 8:43 as No. 10 seed New Mexico dominated down the stretch for a 75-66 win. A game that featured 10 lead changes looked like it was coming down to the wire until the Lobos used a 10-0 run to seize command. For a Marquette team that was once 18-3 (9-1 Big East), the early exit made for a fitting end. After the calendar turned to February, the Golden Eagles went just 5-11 as their once-promising campaign disintegrated. In that sense, Friday's late collapse was a perfect microcosm of the 2024-25 season. -- Cobb

Winner: Florida routs Norfolk State to stay hot

Rolling with ease through the SEC Tournament wasn't enough for the No. 1 seed Gators, and Friday proved one thing: they're out for blood this March. Florida romped Norfolk State 95-69 to move into the second round. Despite the lopsided score and wire-to-wire win, the Gators made only one more shot than their opponent -- made possible only by a 30-6 scoring disparity from 3-point range and a 27-11 advantage from the free throw line.

"I thought we played exceptionally well in all three facets; offensively, defensively and on the glass," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "Overall, great win for us."

Florida moves into the second round where it will face either Oklahoma or UConn on Sunday. -- Boone

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic scored 12 points in just over three minutes in the first half as part of a 14-0 run that keyed the No. 3 seed Cyclones to an 82-55 win over No. 14 seed Lipscomb. Momcilovic hit five straight shots during the stretch as ISU turned a 16-15 deficit into a 29-16 advantage. The 6-8 junior finished with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting as Iowa State shot a blistering 58% from the floor. -- Cobb

Winner: Colorado State delivers for the Mountain West

The start of the 2025 NCAA Tournament wasn't anything to write home about if you are a fan of Mountain West basketball. No. 11 seed San Diego State was blown out by UNC in the First Four, and No. 10 seed Utah State lost to No. 7 seed UCLA on Thursday. No. 12 seed Colorado State made the conference proud with a 78-70 win over No. 5 seed Memphis. The last time the Rams reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament was in 2013. -- Cameron Salerno

Winner: Chris Beard does it again

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard is now a perfect 6-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament across four different jobs. His No. 6 seed Rebels were a slight underdog against No. 11 seed North Carolina and nearly squandered a 22-point lead before holding on for a thrilling victory. With a win over No. 3 seed Iowa State on Sunday, Beard would have Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001. Beard needed a fresh start after an unceremonious ending to his Texas tenure early in the 2022-23 season, and Ole Miss needed an infusion of energy to make its basketball program relevant. It's officially been a win-win for both sides. -- Cobb

Loser: Vanderbilt blows big lead vs. Saint Mary's

No. 10 seed Vanderbilt, the most-picked 10-seed to take down a No. 7 seed in CBS Sports brackets this season, looked prime to pay off. Until it didn't. The Commodores built a 12-point lead in the second half only to let it all slip away down the stretch in an eventual 59-56 loss. Things turned on a dime after they led by 12 with just under 15 minutes remaining. Less than seven minutes of game time later, the game was tied at 43-43. It was back and forth from there until Saint Mary's wrestled the thing away for good.

"The NCAA Tournament is such a great opportunity, and there's going to be a team that has an unbelievable feeling of jubilation and excitement," Vandy coach Mark Byington said. "But we're on the side of it with hurt."

Vanderbilt made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and finished with its highest winning percentage since 2011-12. -- Boone

Winner: Crab Five off to a strong start

Words – Maryland's 81-49 win over Grand Canyon marked its largest NCAA Tournament margin of victory in program history, as the No. 4 seed Terrapins and their "Crab Five" starting lineup dominated the No. 13 seed Antelopes. Each of Maryland's starters totaled between 9 and 18 points, while DeShawn Harris-Smith contributed 11 off the bench. Traveling to Seattle was not ideal for the Terps, but the draw sure turned out nice. Grand Canyon was no match for Maryland, and now the Terrapins will face No. 12 seed Colorado State for a spot in the Sweet 16. -- Cobb

Winner: Tommy Lloyd breathing rare air

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is breathing rarefied air after leading his No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats to a 93-65 win over No. 13 seed Akron on Friday. The win makes him the second-most winningest coach in his first four seasons -- tied with Shaka Smart and trailing only Brad Stevens.

Lloyd's Round of 64 win was his 111th in his first four seasons -- behind only Stevens' 117. -- Boone