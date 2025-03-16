With hours remaining until the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket is released on CBS (6 p.m. ET), oddsmakers have it clear who may be receiving the final at-large spots. Indiana (-320) is heavily favored to reach the NCAA Tournament, followed by Xavier (+105), Texas (+220), and UNC (+320).

Those odds are current at FanDuel sportsbook as of 2:25 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm projects West Virginia, Indiana, San Diego State and Boise State as the "Last Four In." Xavier, Texas, North Carolina and Wake Forest are listed as the "First Four Out."

Things can change quickly on who gets at-large bids due to potential bid stealers playing spoiler. VCU and Memphis could get into the NCAA Tournament as at-large teams and face George Mason and UAB, respectively, in their conference championship games Sunday.

On Saturday, Colorado State, a team not projected to get an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament, defeated Boise State 69-56 to punch its ticket to the Big Dance. With Boise State not getting the conference's automatic bid, the Broncos will leave their NCAA Tournament faith up to the selection committee.

Indiana lost its opening game of the Big Ten Tournament earlier this week but is considered safe (as of now) to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers went 4-13 against Quad 1 opponents but posted a 15-0 record against Quad 2-4 teams. Xavier went 9-11 vs. Quad 1 and 2 opponents.

Texas lost in the SEC Tournament to Tennessee and finished with a 7-10 record against Quad 1 teams. North Carolina's lone win against Quad 1 teams came against UCLA earlier this season. The Tar Heels lost to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals after a furious comeback attempt came up short.

