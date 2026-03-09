untitled-design-233.png
College basketball's top conferences are preparing for their respective tournaments this week before the chaos of the NCAA Tournament begins. With multiple automatic bids up for grabs and bubble teams hoping to make one final impression before Selection Sunday, this week should provide fireworks.

There are multiple teams in action this week in need of a deep run in their respective conference tournament to feel safe for an at-large berth this weekend. One of the conferences to watch is the ACC. 

SMU, Stanford and Cal are among the teams on the bubble, hoping to be one of the final teams in the field.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on the SEC Tournament. Missouri, Auburn and Oklahoma are all on the bubble, and could be on the outside looking in when it's all said and done. Speaking of the SEC, Kentucky will play on Wednesday (first round) of the SEC Tournament for the first time. Year 2 of the Mark Pope era at his alma mater has been a mixed bag, but Kentucky is still safely in the field for now.

Our experts have combed through the conference tournament brackets of the sport's top leagues and have come up with championship predictions and sleeper picks from each bracket. All odds via FanDuel.

ACC Tournament 

ACC Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: Duke is the consensus favorite to win the ACC Tournament title for the second consecutive season. Last year, Duke had to play the ACC Tournament without star freshman Cooper Flagg. This time around, Duke could be without starting guard Caleb Foster and starting center Patrick Ngongba II due to injury. Virginia, led by first-year coach Ryan Odom, is the No. 2 seed. Miami also has a first-year coach (Jai Lucas) and is the No. 3 seed. UNC, the No. 4 seed, will be without star forward Caleb Wilson for this week and the remainder of the season due to a broken thumb.


Matt Norlander

David Cobb

Isaac Trotter
Cameron Salerno
WINNER
Virginia

Duke

Virginia
Duke
SLEEPER
Florida St.

Florida St.

Va. Tech
Louisville

Odds to win ACC Tournament

TeamOdds
Duke-330
Virginia+700
Louisville+1300
Miami+1700
North Carolina+2500
Clemson+3000
NC State+4500
SMU+12500
Syracuse+30000
Wake Forest+30000
Florida State+30000
Virginia Tech+30000
Pittsburgh+30000
Cal+30000
Stanford+30000

Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: It's not surprising who the top contenders are to win the Big East. That would be UConn and St. John's. Those teams split the season series and could be on a collision course to face each other in the championship game. Keep an eye on Villanova, a program coached by Kevin Willard. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed. Seton Hall will likely be on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday, barring a deep run in the Big East Tournament.


Matt Norlander

David Cobb

Isaac Trotter
Cameron Salerno
WINNER
UConn

St. John's

UConn
UConn
SLEEPER
DePaul

Providence

Providence
DePaul

Odds to win Big East Tournament

TeamOdds
UConn-125
St. John's+210
Villanova+650
Creighton+5000
Providence+8000
Marquette+8000
Butler+10000
Georgetown+10000
DePaul+10000
Xavier+20000

Big Ten Tournament 

Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: Michigan just completed one of the most dominant seasons in Big Ten history. The Wolverines went 19-1 in Big Ten play, with the only loss coming against Wisconsin. There are multiple contenders who could challenge Michigan for the title. Nebraska has been one of the best stories in the sport this season and is seeking its first NCAA Tournament win later this month. Of course, you can't forget about Michigan State, a team that tends to play its best basketball in the month of March under coach Tom Izzo.


Matt Norlander

David Cobb

Isaac Trotter
Cameron Salerno
WINNER
Houston

Michigan

Michigan St.
Michigan
SLEEPER
BYU

Wisconsin

Purdue
Wisconsin

Odds to win Big Ten Tournament

TeamOdds
Michigan-105
Illinois+460
Purdue+600
Michigan State+650
Nebraska+1000
Wisconsin+3000
UCLA+3500
Iowa+5000
Ohio State+7500
Indiana+10000
Washington+20000
Northwestern+30000
USC+30000
Oregon+30000
Minnesota+30000

Big 12 Tournament 

Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: The Big 12 will be the most competitive power conference tournament when it's all said and done. Arizona, the regular-season champion, is the favorite. However, Houston and Iowa State are strong contenders to make things interesting. Of course, you can't forget about Kansas. The Jayhawks, led by the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Darryn Peterson, have shown they can beat anyone. It's very unlikely, but it's possible college basketball fans can get Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa Part 2 if Kansas and BYU advance to the semifinals.


Matt Norlander

David Cobb

Isaac Trotter
Cameron Salerno
WINNER
Alabama

Houston

Arizona
Houston
SLEEPER
Texas A&M

TCU

Cincinnati
Iowa St.

Odds to win Big 12 Tournament

TeamOdds
Arizona+110
Houston+200
Iowa State+800
Kansas+850
Texas Tech+1700
BYU+4500
TCU+8000
Cincinnati+8000
West Virginia+25000
UCF+25000
Utah+30000
Oklahoma State+30000
Colorado+30000
Kansas State+30000
Arizona State+30000
Baylor+30000

SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: Reigning national champion Florida is the favorite to win the SEC title, again, but keep an eye on Arkansas and Alabama. More teams to keep an eye on this week are the bubble teams: Missouri, Auburn and Oklahoma. All three of those teams could benefit from a strong showing in Nashville. Auburn, less than a year after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, is in danger of being left out entirely. The Tigers face Mississippi State in the opening round.


Matt Norlander

David Cobb

Isaac Trotter
Cameron Salerno
WINNER
Alabama

Florida

Alabama
Florida
SLEEPER
Texas A&M

Texas A&M

Tennessee
Texas A&M

Odds to win SEC Tournament

TeamOdds
Florida-180
Arkansas+700
Alabama+700
Tennessee+850
Vanderbilt+1800
Kentucky+3500
Texas A&M+5500
Georgia+5500
Missouri+8000
Texas+10000
Auburn+12500
Oklahoma+30000
LSU+30000
Mississippi State+30000
Ole Miss+30000