College basketball's top conferences are preparing for their respective tournaments this week before the chaos of the NCAA Tournament begins. With multiple automatic bids up for grabs and bubble teams hoping to make one final impression before Selection Sunday, this week should provide fireworks.

There are multiple teams in action this week in need of a deep run in their respective conference tournament to feel safe for an at-large berth this weekend. One of the conferences to watch is the ACC.

SMU, Stanford and Cal are among the teams on the bubble, hoping to be one of the final teams in the field.

Bracketology: Top storylines, questions, seeding scenarios with a week until NCAA Tournament selection show David Cobb

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on the SEC Tournament. Missouri, Auburn and Oklahoma are all on the bubble, and could be on the outside looking in when it's all said and done. Speaking of the SEC, Kentucky will play on Wednesday (first round) of the SEC Tournament for the first time. Year 2 of the Mark Pope era at his alma mater has been a mixed bag, but Kentucky is still safely in the field for now.

Our experts have combed through the conference tournament brackets of the sport's top leagues and have come up with championship predictions and sleeper picks from each bracket. All odds via FanDuel.

ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings



Breakdown: Duke is the consensus favorite to win the ACC Tournament title for the second consecutive season. Last year, Duke had to play the ACC Tournament without star freshman Cooper Flagg. This time around, Duke could be without starting guard Caleb Foster and starting center Patrick Ngongba II due to injury. Virginia, led by first-year coach Ryan Odom, is the No. 2 seed. Miami also has a first-year coach (Jai Lucas) and is the No. 3 seed. UNC, the No. 4 seed, will be without star forward Caleb Wilson for this week and the remainder of the season due to a broken thumb.

Odds to win ACC Tournament

Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings



Breakdown: It's not surprising who the top contenders are to win the Big East. That would be UConn and St. John's. Those teams split the season series and could be on a collision course to face each other in the championship game. Keep an eye on Villanova, a program coached by Kevin Willard. The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed. Seton Hall will likely be on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday, barring a deep run in the Big East Tournament.

Odds to win Big East Tournament

Team Odds UConn -125 St. John's +210 Villanova +650 Creighton +5000 Providence +8000 Marquette +8000 Butler +10000 Georgetown +10000 DePaul +10000 Xavier +20000

Big Ten Tournament

Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings



Breakdown: Michigan just completed one of the most dominant seasons in Big Ten history. The Wolverines went 19-1 in Big Ten play, with the only loss coming against Wisconsin. There are multiple contenders who could challenge Michigan for the title. Nebraska has been one of the best stories in the sport this season and is seeking its first NCAA Tournament win later this month. Of course, you can't forget about Michigan State, a team that tends to play its best basketball in the month of March under coach Tom Izzo.

Odds to win Big Ten Tournament

Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings



Breakdown: The Big 12 will be the most competitive power conference tournament when it's all said and done. Arizona, the regular-season champion, is the favorite. However, Houston and Iowa State are strong contenders to make things interesting. Of course, you can't forget about Kansas. The Jayhawks, led by the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Darryn Peterson, have shown they can beat anyone. It's very unlikely, but it's possible college basketball fans can get Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa Part 2 if Kansas and BYU advance to the semifinals.

Odds to win Big 12 Tournament

SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament bracket, schedule, pairings

Breakdown: Reigning national champion Florida is the favorite to win the SEC title, again, but keep an eye on Arkansas and Alabama. More teams to keep an eye on this week are the bubble teams: Missouri, Auburn and Oklahoma. All three of those teams could benefit from a strong showing in Nashville. Auburn, less than a year after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, is in danger of being left out entirely. The Tigers face Mississippi State in the opening round.

Odds to win SEC Tournament