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2026 March Madness live updates: First Four scores, NCAA Tournament bracket, where to watch on Tuesday

Live coverage of the First Four action on Tuesday as teams battle for entry into the first round of the NCAA Tournament

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The 2026 NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, with two First Four matchups. The opening game of March Madness features No. 16 seed UMBC facing No. 16 seed Howard with the winner set to meet No. 1 seed Michigan on Thursday. The last time UMBC was in the tournament, it pulled off the biggest upset -- at the time -- in the history of the Big Dance as the No. 16 seed Retrievers stunned No. 1 seed Virginia. 

The second matchup of the doubleheader features No. 11 Texas facing No. 11 NC State. This game is a rematch of a game from the opening month of the season at the Maui Invitational. In that first meeting, Texas beat NC State 102-97 in the fifth-place game of the tournament.

Fill out your brackets now and enter them into our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

Texas and NC State are both led by first-year coaches. NC State coach Will Wade is making his return to the NCAA Tournament after guiding McNeese to an appearance in the second round of last year's Big Dance. Sean Miller, meanwhile, has Texas vying for a spot in the first round in his first season leading the Longhorns.

First Four schedule, scores

Tuesday, March 17

  • (16) UMBC vs. (16) Howard -- 6:40 p.m. | truTV (watch live)
  • (11) Texas vs. (11) NC State -- 9:15 p.m. | truTV (watch live)

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest from every First Four game on Tuesday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights throughout the evening.

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Dick Vitale to make his NCAA Tournament broadcasting debut Tuesday in the First Four with Charles Barkley

Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale will make his NCAA Tournament debut behind the mic on Tuesday when No. 11 seed NC State faces No. 11 seed Texas in DaytonOhio, during the First Four. The winner of that game will advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament to face No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday in Portland, Ore.

Vitale will be on the call alongside Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley and sideline reporter Jenny Dell. It will be the second time this season that Vitale and Barkley teamed up on a broadcast, as one of the most recognizable faces in basketball called Indiana's matchup against Kentucky earlier this season with Dave O'Brien.

Dick Vitale to make his NCAA Tournament broadcasting debut Tuesday in the First Four with Charles Barkley
Cameron Salerno
Dick Vitale to make his NCAA Tournament broadcasting debut Tuesday in the First Four with Charles Barkley
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