2026 March Madness live updates: First Four scores, NCAA Tournament bracket, where to watch on Wednesday

The 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, with two more First Four matchups. The opening game of the night features No. 16 seed Prairie View facing No. 16 seed Lehigh, with the winner set to face No. 1 seed and reigning national champion Florida on Friday.

The second matchup of the doubleheader features No. 11 Miami (Ohio) facing No. 11 SMU. The RedHawks were one of the best stories in college basketball this season after capping the regular season with an undefeated record. However, Miami University lost in the first round of last week's MAC Tournament against UMass, which opened the door for the MAC to become a two-bid league for the first time since 1999.

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Despite not playing (or beating) even a single Quad 1 opponent this season, Miami University still received an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

SMU is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, and the first under second-year coach Andy Enfield. The former USC and Florida Gulf Coast coach is 7-6 in NCAA Tournament games.

First Four schedule, scores

Wednesday, March 18

(16) Prairie View vs. (16) Lehigh -- 6:40 p.m. | truTV (watch live)

(11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (11) SMU -- 9:15 p.m. | truTV (watch live)

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest from every First Four game on Tuesday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights throughout the evening.