2026 March Madness live updates: First Four scores, NCAA Tournament bracket, where to watch on Wednesday

Whitlock finally scored
EARLY 2H: Prairie View A&M 45, Lehigh 41
Lehigh's star is finally on the board. Whitlock knocked down a 3-pointer for his first points of the night. He is 1 of 11 from the floor.
The 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, with two more First Four matchups. The opening game of the night features No. 16 seed Prairie View facing No. 16 seed Lehigh, with the winner set to face No. 1 seed and reigning national champion Florida on Friday.
The second matchup of the doubleheader features No. 11 Miami (Ohio) facing No. 11 SMU. The RedHawks were one of the best stories in college basketball this season after capping the regular season with an undefeated record. However, Miami University lost in the first round of last week's MAC Tournament against UMass, which opened the door for the MAC to become a two-bid league for the first time since 1999.
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Despite not playing (or beating) even a single Quad 1 opponent this season, Miami University still received an at-large bid to the Big Dance.
SMU is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017, and the first under second-year coach Andy Enfield. The former USC and Florida Gulf Coast coach is 7-6 in NCAA Tournament games.
Wednesday, March 18
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest from every First Four game on Tuesday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights throughout the evening.
Lehigh's star is finally on the board. Whitlock knocked down a 3-pointer for his first points of the night. He is 1 of 11 from the floor.
What a start to the second half by Prairie View A&M. The Panthers are on an 8-0 run. Notably, Lehigh star Nasir Whitlock has been held scoreless. He has missed his first eight shots.
The first half of the second doubleheader of the First Four is in the books. No. 16 seed Lehigh leads No. 16 seed Prairie View A&M 29-27. Lehigh led by as many as eight points in the first half -- thanks to an 8-0 run midway through the half. In total, the first half featured five ties and three lead changes.
For Prairie View A&M, Dontae Horne and Cory Well combined to score 18 of their team's 27 total points in the first half. For Lehigh, Hank Alvey scored a team-high 10 points. Lehigh is seeking its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012 -- the year the program upset Duke as a No. 15 seed -- while Prairie View A&M is seeking its first win in the Big Dance in school history.
The winner of this game has a date with No. 1 seed Florida on Friday in the first round.
Prairie View A&M is cutting into this Lehigh deficit. Dontae Horne and Cory Well have 14 of their team's 21 points through the first 16 minutes of play.
That's a 7-0 run for Lehigh to extend its lead to eight points -- the largest of the game for either side. Prairie View A&M has taken just three 3-pointers, while Lehigh has attempted 10 and made three of those.
This has been a fun start in Dayton. Prairie View A&M star Dontae Horne already has seven points and two rebounds during the first nine minutes of play. Horne is averaging 20.2 points per game this season, which ranked No. 31 among all Division I players.
After Prairie View A&M scored the first five points of this game, Lehigh responded with a 7-0 run. Edouard Benoit has five quick points for Lehigh.
March Madness is about to double as an NBA showcase. In a rare convergence, a historically loaded freshman class — one that could dominate the top of the 2026 NBA draft — has already taken over college basketball. Now, those same players will take center stage in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with a chance to shape both the bracket and the future of the league.
Just how good is college basketball's freshman class this season?
Well, consider this. The first 11 picks in our most recent mock draft were all freshmen, and not only are they the best long-term prospects, but they're also able to drive winning right now. All 11 have played significant roles in helping lead their teams into this week's tournament field.
With NCAA Tournament games around the corner and the NBA draft providing a glimmer of hope to tanking franchises, here's a look at some of the most pressing draft topics heading into the Big Dance.
The Dayton setting should make for a Miami-friendly crowd as the RedHawks get a chance to bounce back from their stunning upset loss in the MAC quarterfinals. Thanks to a 31-0 regular season, Miami (Ohio) made the field without too much sweat, it seems, but the strength-of-schedule issues that made their inclusion a midseason debate did push them to being First Four-bound.
So how will Miami's success translate against a power conference opponent in SMU? Well, you could argue SMU's defensive quality down the stretch of the regular season might have been closer to the MAC than the ACC. The Mustangs ranked 16th out of 18 teams in defensive efficiency in conference play and gave up 80 points or more in half of their ACC games. SMU does have a talent edge and a potential difference maker with 7-2 center Samet Yigitoglu going up against Miami's frontcourt, and the RedHawks defense has been part of the blame for some close calls late in the year and the loss to UMass in the MAC Tournament. I know we're in the habit of citing bouncy basketballs and travel issues for NCAA Tournament unders, but both offenses should be able to score with ease. Pick: Over 164.5
Neither of these teams were the best in their conference this season, which is why they find themselves in Dayton. So the question is which one regresses more to their season average in the time off between winning their tournament and Wednesday's tipoff?
Prairie View's numbers, for its part, might not represent its recent form as the Panthers have ripped off seven wins in a row and are playing at a different level than when they were 4-8 in conference play back on Feb. 15. When you see an 8-seed win an auto-bid, you assume there's a major upset at hand, but Prairie View earned it with aggressive defense that helped force key turnovers and be the foundation of their conference tournament run in the SWAC. But if Lehigh can handle the ball pressure and not get beat on the glass, they can play this turn this into an execution game in the halfcourt.
That favors the Mountain Hawks with their 6-2 point guard Nasir Whitlock, who is the team's offensive engine and also the gas, connecting on a blistering 44.8% of his 3-point attempts (averaging 2.3 made threes per game). He and center Hank Alvey run a two-man game that can stress even athletic defenses like Prairie View A&M. We see that as the game script that will unfold, with CJ McCollum's alma mater advancing to the field of 64. Pick: Lehigh -3.5
The most glorious weekend of the sports calendar is upon us, as the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins, in earnest, on Thursday with first round action spanning from the lunch hour on the east coast until after midnight. Then we get to do it all again on Friday as the field of 64 gets whittled to 32.
This year's 1-32 ranking of the first round games features a few distinct sections. The four No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 seed games are slotted as the "worst" since they bring minimal upset potential and are likely going to be blowouts. Of course, they also include the possibility of something legendary transpiring, but it's highly improbable. In fact, the first nine games on the list are lopsided seeding matchups. At least one will inevitably produce an exciting finish, but it's hard to know where it will happen.
Welcome back to the happiest week of the year in sports. The bracket is set and so much lies ahead of us. What chaos and cacophony will this year's Big Dance bring?
Over the next few days, we'll all find out together. That's a joyous thought.
Before you finalize your bracket picks, though, take a little time here to scroll the buffet of data I've once again culled for you. There are all sorts of individual, team, historical and trend-based stats baked into this annual story that, I hope, gets you that much more excited for the first round on Thursday. If it helps bring any more clarity to you as you overthink the process and invariably wreck your bracket, even better.
Trends flood the lead-up to the NCAA Tournament, but numbers without context rarely tell you what's actually about to happen in March. The real edges live in the matchups -- in how styles clash, where defenses crack and which players can tilt a game.
That's the approach here.
These aren't blind picks for every first-round game in the bracket. They're scouting reports -- built on data, personnel and the eye test -- to project how each matchup could unfold.
The First Four continues Wednesday after a thrilling Tuesday. Here's a quick look at how we expect these last two games to play out.