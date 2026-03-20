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2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores, schedule for first-round games

Live coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as first-round play continues on Friday

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As the 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Friday with first-round action, the game of the day may very well be the first on the schedule, as No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on No. 10 seed Santa Clara in Saint Louis with loads of implications. Herb Sendek's Santa Clara outfit is for real, and it can legitimize itself with a win over Mark Pope and Kentucky. The Wildcats entered the 2025-26 season with the richest NIL budget. They cannot afford a first-round exit or the pitchforks will be out after one of the most disappointing seasons in Kentucky history.

Get your popcorn ready.

Friday also features intriguing matchups in the Midwest Region, where No. 4 seed Alabama will try to outlast upset-minded Hofstra without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway, who was arrested earlier this week on felony drug charges. Oh, and the RedHawks of Miami (Ohio) are itching to keep the party rolling. After waxing SMU in the First Four, Miami gets to sink its talons into Tennessee with a berth in the Sweet 16 on the line.

2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

(7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara
12:15 p.m. | CBS | Watch live

(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron

12:40 p.m. | truTV | Watch live

(1) Arizona vs. (16) LIU
1:35 p.m. | TNT | Watch live

(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State

1:50 p.m. | TBS | Watch live

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State
2:50 p.m. | CBS | Watch live

(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra

3:15 p.m. | truTV | Watch live

(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State
4:10 p.m. | TNT | Watch live

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio)
4:25 p.m. | TBS | Watch live

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa
6:50 p.m. | TNT | Watch live

(5) St. John's vs. (12) Northern Iowa
7:10 p.m. | CBS | Watch live

(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF
7:25 p.m. | TBS | Watch live

(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens

7:35 p.m. | truTV | Watch live

(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View
9:25 p.m. | TNT | Watch live

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist
9:45 p.m. | CBS | Watch live

(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman
10 p.m. | TBS | Watch live

(7) Miami vs. (10) Missouri
10:10 p.m. | truTV | Watch live

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every first-round game on Friday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights.

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Storylines to follow in Friday's first-round games

The 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Friday with 16 more first-round games that will determine the 32 teams in contention to cut down the nets next month in Indianapolis. With the madness fully underway, plenty of storylines are worth pondering.

Read on below for the storylines to follow during Friday's action: 

2026 March Madness live stream: NCAA Tournament TV schedule first-round games Friday, watch streaming online
Cameron Salerno
2026 March Madness live stream: NCAA Tournament TV schedule first-round games Friday, watch streaming online
 
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Winners and losers from Round 1 games on Thursday

There are losses, and then there are meltdowns, and then there is this. North Carolina blew a 19-point lead in the second half and collapsed to No. 11 seed VCU, 82-78, in overtime. It's the sixth-worst collapse in Round of 64 history and a cursed last month for UNC has somehow descended into a finish from the depths of hell.

There is no coming back from this moment. North Carolina used its powerful transition attack to dominate for the first 30 minutes. Henri Veesaar's 3-pointer extended the lead to 15 with less than 10 minutes left.

Read on below for more winners and losers from Friday's action: 

March Madness scores, winners and losers: North Carolina, Wisconsin collapse; Nebraska makes history
Isaac Trotter
March Madness scores, winners and losers: North Carolina, Wisconsin collapse; Nebraska makes history
 
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Expert picks for Friday's NCAA Tournament games in Round 1

By the end of the 2026 NCAA Tournament's first daythe field of 64 will be trimmed to 48 with the rest of the first round set to play out on Friday. With 16 games across four sites coming from all four corners of the NCAA Tournament bracket, Friday's schedule gives fans an opportunity to bounce back after a tough start to their Bracket Games efforts or build on their Day 1 success. 

For our purposes here in the Expert Picks corner, every day that there's an NCAA Tournament game is a chance to keep winning here in March. We examined the 16-game slate and identified our favorite half-dozen plays, including some confidence in the early-game efforts from a big underdog and an outlook for early offense from a heavy favorite. 

Read more below: 

2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for first-round games on Friday
Chip Patterson
2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for first-round games on Friday
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