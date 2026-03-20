2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores, schedule for first-round games

As the 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Friday with first-round action, the game of the day may very well be the first on the schedule, as No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on No. 10 seed Santa Clara in Saint Louis with loads of implications. Herb Sendek's Santa Clara outfit is for real, and it can legitimize itself with a win over Mark Pope and Kentucky. The Wildcats entered the 2025-26 season with the richest NIL budget. They cannot afford a first-round exit or the pitchforks will be out after one of the most disappointing seasons in Kentucky history.

Get your popcorn ready.

Friday also features intriguing matchups in the Midwest Region, where No. 4 seed Alabama will try to outlast upset-minded Hofstra without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway, who was arrested earlier this week on felony drug charges. Oh, and the RedHawks of Miami (Ohio) are itching to keep the party rolling. After waxing SMU in the First Four, Miami gets to sink its talons into Tennessee with a berth in the Sweet 16 on the line.

2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every first-round game on Friday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights.