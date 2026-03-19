2026 March Madness live updates: NCAA Tournament bracket, college basketball scores for Round 1 on Thursday
Live coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as first-round play begins on Thursday
The first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday, as March Madness returns in full after two nights of First Four action. When all is said and done, only one team will be left standing with a perfect 6-0 run through the Big Dance.
The action gets going with a cluster of Big Ten teams, as No. 8 seed Ohio State takes on TCU on CBS to begin the day. Then, No. 4 seed Nebraska will be looking for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory against No. 13 seed Troy. The first wave of games will be capped by No. 5 seed Wisconsin taking on No. 12 seed High Point. Also in that window, No. 6 seed Louisville will take on No. 11 seed South Florida in a battle between two of the most 3-point oriented teams in the field.
Clock is ticking for Brackets! Get back in your pools and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.
A top storyline throughout the day will be the elite freshmen in action. No. 1 seed Duke, led by star forward Cam Boozer, begins its journey against No. 16 seed Siena at 2:50 p.m. ET. Then, No. 4 seed Arkansas and electric freshman guard Darius Acuff will play No. 13 seed Hawaii.
In the late window, No. 3 seed Illinois and flame-throwing freshman Keaton Wagler will take on No. 14 seed Penn. Finally, the day's last game between No. 2 seed Houston and No. 15 seed Idaho will give Cougars guard Kingston Flemings his first chance to leave a legacy in March Madness.
2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule
All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket
(8) TCU vs. (9) Ohio State
|(4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy
12:40 p.m. | truTV | Watch live
(6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida
|(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point
1:50 p.m. | TBS | Watch live
(1) Duke vs. (16) Siena
|(5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese
3:15 p.m. | truTV | Watch live
(3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State
|(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawaii
4:25 p.m. | TBS | Watch live
(6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU
|(1) Michigan vs. (16) Howard
7:10 p.m. | CBS | Watch live
(6) BYU vs. (11) Texas
|(7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Texas A&M
7:35 p.m. | truTV | Watch live
(3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn
(8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis
(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State
(2) Houston vs. (15) Idaho
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every first-round game on Thursday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights.
Future NBA stars poised to take over March Madness
March Madness is about to double as an NBA showcase. In a rare convergence, a historically loaded freshman class — one that could dominate the top of the 2026 NBA draft — has already taken over college basketball. Now, those same players will take center stage in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with a chance to shape both the bracket and the future of the league.
Picking every game in the 2026 NCAA Tournament
Who will win EVERY game in the 2026 NCAA Tournament? Seems like a daunting task, right? Well, read on below where we take on that mission!
Ranking every Round 1 game
The most glorious weekend of the sports calendar is upon us, as the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins, in earnest, on Thursday with first round action spanning from the lunch hour on the east coast until after midnight. Then we get to do it all again on Friday as the field of 64 gets whittled to 32.
This year's 1-32 ranking of the first round games features a few distinct sections. The four No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 seed games are slotted as the "worst" since they bring minimal upset potential and are likely going to be blowouts. Of course, they also include the possibility of something legendary transpiring, but it's highly improbable. In fact, the first nine games on the list are lopsided seeding matchups. At least one will inevitably produce an exciting finish, but it's hard to know where it will happen.
Read more below as we rank every first-round game in the 2026 NCAA Tournament:
Expert picks for Round 1 games on Thursday
The 2026 NCAA Tournament schedule has reached the point that everyone looks forward to all year round. The first Thursday afternoon, when March Madness truly begins, is on our door step and all that's left is to lock in all your final Bracket Games picks and turn your attention to a game-by-game breakdown of what's ahead in the coming days.
Read on below for CBS Sports expert picks for every first-round game on Thursday:
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1:33
Miami (Ohio) Coach Travis Steele Sounds Off After Overpowering SMU: 'Uber, uber confident'
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3:13
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 11 Miami (OH) vs 11 SMU
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1:19
Previewing Midwest Region Ahead of First Round
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1:22
Adam Finkelstein: "Big Time Stuff" From Miami (OH) in Win Over SMU
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1:29
Miami (OH) Overpowers SMU, Advances to First Round
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1:43
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 16 Prairie A&M vs 16 Lehigh
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1:55
Examining Florida's Path To The Final Four
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1:54
Prairie View A&M Tops Lehigh, Advances to First Round
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1:25
Top 5 Mid-Majors in NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Gonzaga
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0:58
Top 5 Mid-Majors in NCAA Tournament: No. 2 Saint Mary's
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0:52
Top 5 Mid-Majors in NCAA Tournament: No. 3 Utah State
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1:00
Top 5 Mid-Majors in NCAA Tournament: No. 4 Saint Louis
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1:26
Top 5 Mid-Majors in NCAA Tournament: No. 5 Santa Clara
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1:16
Bracket Tips: Trendy Upset Pick To Fade
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1:48
Bracket Tips: Will All Four 1-Seeds Reach the Final Four Again This Year?
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1:53
Bracket Tips: 5-Seed with Best Chance at Reaching Elite 8
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1:25
Bracket Tips: 11-Seed with Best Chance for First-Round Upset
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1:58
12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 Northern Iowa vs. No. 5 St. John's
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2:00
12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 Akron vs. No. 5 Texas Tech
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1:46
12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt