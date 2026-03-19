2026 March Madness live updates: NCAA Tournament bracket, college basketball scores for Round 1 on Thursday

The first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins on Thursday, as March Madness returns in full after two nights of First Four action. When all is said and done, only one team will be left standing with a perfect 6-0 run through the Big Dance.

The action gets going with a cluster of Big Ten teams, as No. 8 seed Ohio State takes on TCU on CBS to begin the day. Then, No. 4 seed Nebraska will be looking for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory against No. 13 seed Troy. The first wave of games will be capped by No. 5 seed Wisconsin taking on No. 12 seed High Point. Also in that window, No. 6 seed Louisville will take on No. 11 seed South Florida in a battle between two of the most 3-point oriented teams in the field.

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A top storyline throughout the day will be the elite freshmen in action. No. 1 seed Duke, led by star forward Cam Boozer, begins its journey against No. 16 seed Siena at 2:50 p.m. ET. Then, No. 4 seed Arkansas and electric freshman guard Darius Acuff will play No. 13 seed Hawaii.

In the late window, No. 3 seed Illinois and flame-throwing freshman Keaton Wagler will take on No. 14 seed Penn. Finally, the day's last game between No. 2 seed Houston and No. 15 seed Idaho will give Cougars guard Kingston Flemings his first chance to leave a legacy in March Madness.

2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every first-round game on Thursday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights.