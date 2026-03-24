After a dramatic opening week, the Sweet 16 field is set. Nine teams are returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament from last year, the most since 2003. For the second consecutive year, there are no mid-majors in the Sweet 16, and the field includes just one double-digit seed: Texas.

Last year, the only double-digit seed to reach the second weekend was No. 10 seed Arkansas. The Razorbacks are among the nine returning teams, along with Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Houston, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Tennessee. Houston has advanced past the first weekend in seven consecutive tournaments, the longest active streak.

While more than half of the Sweet 16 field is back from last year, several programs are ending long droughts. St. John's and Iowa reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999, while Nebraska is making its first appearance in program history.

March Madness Sweet 16 set: Picks, matchups and what to watch after wild opening weekend Isaac Trotter

The Cornhuskers were the only high-major team that had never won an NCAA Tournament game before winning two in just over 48 hours.

It doesn't matter if your bracket is busted or your favorite team has already been eliminated, because every team still playing has a story. If you're looking for a compelling reason to hop on the bandwagon for one of the remaining Sweet 16 teams, here is one reason to root for each of them.

(9) Iowa

Why you should root for the Hawkeyes: Coach Ben McCollum simply wins

Iowa's Ben McCollum is in his first season as a coach at the high-major level, and he's already leaving his mark. McCollum has Iowa in the Sweet 16 for the first time this century, but postseason success is nothing new to him. At Northwest Missouri State (Division II), McCollum had a 32-7 record in the tournament and won four national championships. In his lone season at Drake, he helped the program win 31 games and reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Now, he has Iowa back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999. He is one of the fastest-rising coaches in the country.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 4 Nebraska (Thursday)

(4) Nebraska

Why you should root for the Cornhuskers: First-timer in the Sweet 16

Nebraska has been one of the best stories in college basketball this season.

The Cornhuskers were the only high-major team that had never won an NCAA Tournament game. Now, the program has two in less than a week and has a chance to make an even deeper run against Big Ten foe Iowa.

Another reason to root for Nebraska is the father/son-player/coach duo of Fred and Sam Hoiberg. Sam, a former walk-on, has been a key contributor to the best team in program history.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 9 Iowa (Thursday)

(3) Illinois

Why you should root for the Fighting Illini: Elite depth

Star freshman Keaton Wagler, a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, grabs most of the headlines for Illinois. But this is more than just the Wagler show.

The Illini's depth is a major reason the program is making its second Sweet 16 appearance in three years. They can go eight deep and feature a mix of star power and high-level contributors off the bench. Andrej Stojaković, the team's third-leading scorer, has recently come off the bench and provided a spark. He scored a team-high 21 points in Illinois' win over VCU last week.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 2 Houston (Thursday)

(2) Houston

Why you should root for the Cougars: Redemption story

Who doesn't love a good redemption story? If that's you, then Houston should be your team. The Cougars quite literally were one good possession away from beating Florida in the national title game. Of course, the Cougars weren't even able to get a shot off on their final offensive possession.

Led by freshman guard Kingston Flemings and returners Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, this might be Houston's best shot at giving Kelvin Sampson a much-deserved national title.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 3 Illinois (Thursday)

(1) Duke

Why you should root for the Blue Devils: Best NBA prospect playing

With BYU (AJ Dybantsa) and Kansas (Darryn Peterson) eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, Duke's Cameron Boozer is the best NBA Draft prospect left in the Big Dance.

The presumptive National Player of the Year and a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has been the most consistent player in the sport. Boozer is averaging 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Adding a national championship to his resume would give Boozer a case for the best one-and-done season in college basketball history.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 5 St. John's (Friday)

(5) St. John's

Why you should root for the Red Storm: Gritty defense

After watching St. John's up close in the NCAA Tournament, I can confirm that the Red Storm are even more physically imposing than what you see on TV.

St. John's had Kansas struggling to even get the ball in-bounds because of its relentless press. The Red Storm picks up all 94 feet on defense. If you're a big fan of defense, St. John's and coach Rick Pitino should be your team down the stretch.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 1 Duke (Friday)

(2) UConn

Why you should root for the Huskies: Chance at history

Love him or hate him, UConn coach Dan Hurley wins. The Huskies weren't able to complete the three-peat last season after losing to Florida in the second round, but could still win three titles in four seasons.

UCLA was the last program to do that, after it won 10 national titles in 12 seasons between 1964-72. That will obviously never happen again in the modern landscape of the sport. Winning three titles in four years might be something that doesn't happen again for a long time, either. This is UConn's chance to make history.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 3 Michigan State (Friday)

(3) Michigan State

Why you should root for the Spartans: Best dunker in college basketball

If you love high-flyers, then Michigan State is a must-watch. Forward Coen Carr is a human highlight reel capable of throwing down the best in-game dunk you've ever seen at the college level on a nightly basis.

He has also improved his all-around game this season. He is averaging a career-high 12 points per game.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 2 UConn (Friday)

(1) Arizona

Why you should root for the Wildcats: Elite freshmen duo

This year's Sweet 16 matchup between Arizona and Arkansas will be the first of its kind. This will mark the first time in Sweet 16 history where the top two scorers in points per game on each team are both freshmen.

For Arizona, that would be Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. Those two have established themselves as one of the best freshmen duos in the sport. Burries, a potential lottery pick, is Arizona's leading scorer. Peat is a bruiser inside who had the best debut of any player in his class back in November, when he dropped 30 points against the reigning national champions.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 4 Arkansas (Thursday)

(4) Arkansas

Why you should root for the Razorbacks: Arkansas has the best guard



It's no secret that guards win games in March. Luckily for Arkansas, it has the best guard in the country in Darius Acuff Jr. In his first two NCAA Tournament games, Acuff has combined to score 60 points, which is the most by any freshman in his first two NCAA Tournament games ever.

Acuff is a dynamic scorer and playmaker who has raised Arkansas' ceiling. He has the second-most points in a game (36) by a freshman in NCAA Tournament history and also the most by any first-year player this season, when he dropped 49 points against Alabama.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 1 Arizona (Thursday)

(11) Texas

Why you should root for the Longhorns: Only double-digit seed left

The only double-digit seed for the second consecutive year is from the SEC. However, Texas took the road less traveled to get to this point. The Longhorns are the first team since UCLA in 2021 -- and just the sixth squad ever -- to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16.

Make no mistake, the Longhorns are no Cinderella story despite being a double-digit seed. They have the talent and the coach (Sean Miller) to keep winning in the Big Dance.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 2 Purdue (Thursday)

(2) Purdue

Why you should root for the Boilermakers: Core three stuck together

Purdue's roster is an anomaly in the modern college basketball landscape. That's because the Boilermakers' "Core Three" of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn have been together for the last four seasons.

Thanks to the transfer portal and early NBA Draft declarations, you rarely see something like that happen. Smith set the NCAA assist record last week, and it's something that might stand in the history books for a long time.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 11 Texas (Thursday)

(1) Michigan

Why you should root for the Wolverines: Best frontcourt trio

Michigan coach Dusty May used a unique lineup of 7-footers in the frontcourt to propel the program to an unlikely turnaround last year. Michigan went from eight wins to the Sweet 16 in 2025 and has an even better frontcourt this season.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. are the Wolverines' three leading scorers and are the most terrifying frontcourt to face on both ends of the floor. All three of them transferred in from different schools this past offseason, and yet, May has made it work.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 4 Alabama (Friday)

(4) Alabama

Why you should root for the Crimson Tide: Highest-scoring offense

A staple of Alabama basketball since Nate Oats took over the program has been elite offenses. It's been no different this season. The Crimson Tide (91.6 points per game) ranks No. 1 among all Division I teams in scoring.

Guard Labaron Philon Jr. is the head of the snake. averaging 21.6 points per game. However, Alabama will need to continue to find offense elsewhere due to Aden Holloway's absence. He was arrested last week on felony drug charges and didn't play in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 1 Michigan (Friday)

(2) Iowa State

Why you should root for the Cyclones: Best shooter in college basketball

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic is in the midst of the greatest shooting season in NCAA history. He is knocking down 49.3% of his 7.6 3-point attempts per game, which is on pace to be the highest shooting percentage in NCAA history (minimum 250 attempts).

He is currently ahead of Northern Arizona's Stephen Sir, who shot 49% from the 3-point line during the 2006-07 campaign. On the season, he has made 134 3-pointers.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 6 Tennessee (Friday)

(6) Tennessee

Why you should root for the Volunteers: Seeking first Final Four appearance

Is this the year Tennessee coach Rick Barnes returns to the Final Four? He guided Texas to the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament back in 2003. However, Tennessee as a program has never been to the Final Four. The Volunteers have come close to getting over the hump.

The Volunteers have reached the Sweet 16 in four consecutive seasons, including back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. This might be one of the best shots the 71-year-old has at getting back to the Final Four for the first time in over two decades.

Sweet 16 opponent: No. 2 Iowa State (Friday)