The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket has been narrowed from 68 teams to just 16, with a loaded set of regional semifinals and regional finals coming up this weekend. It was not a weekend of total chalk as we did get one double-digit seed into the Sweet 16 and have already lost one No. 1 seed, but for the most part the tournament called Midnight on Cinderella and set the stage for a weekend of heavy-hitters in the regionals.

Now that we have a few days to take our breath and reset our focus, it's time turn our attention to how the remaining teams stack up against each other heading into the Sweet 16. The NCAA Tournament selection committee put together its ranking of teams when the bracket was announced, and our own Matt Norlander offered his 1-68 rankings, but now that we have two additional games of data what is more fun than overreacting?

Every year, we re-rank the Sweet 16 teams after the first weekend, taking into consideration the factors that allowed them to achieve their current seed but also heavily weighing the results of the opening rounds. Avery Johnson shared his re-ranking earlier this week on CBS Sports HQ, and now we get a chance to weigh in here for you.

Now let's get into the rankings, starting with a swap at the top when it comes to the No. 1 overall team in the tournament.

1. Arizona

No No. 1 seed put together a better two-game sample set over the weekend than Arizona, backing up a 34-point win against LIU with a 12-point victory against the Mountain West regular season and tournament champs in Utah State. The Wildcats were not only consistent on both ends of the floor but extremely balanced, with four players scoring in double figures in each win. This was already the No. 2 team in the ranking going into the tournament, and while the other No. 1 seeds had hiccups of varying degrees, the Wildcats looked the part.

2. Duke

If you wanted to slide down Duke even further, as the great Avery Johnson did in his re-ranking, I would not protest. But I would offer to buy whatever stock you are selling. The Blue Devils had a potentially disastrous start to their tournament with a performance against Siena that was arguably their worst showing since an uncomfortably close six-point win against Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve. But to bounce back with a 23-point win against a feisty TCU team in the Second Round hints at that Siena game being a bit of an anomaly in Duke's body of work, so I'll stick with the defensive excellence and Cam Boozer as the next-best team in the field.

3. Michigan

Both Howard and Saint Louis were looking to push the pace, and Michigan was more than happy to oblige in a style that Dusty May's group can play comfortably with better players. Howard, fresh off a Dayton win, gave Michigan some of the same upset sweats as Duke on Thursday, but the Wolverines recovered faster, eventually winning each of their two games by 20-plus points. Michigan has only lost twice since Jan. 15, and both of those games were on neutral courts against teams that are still alive as top-two seeds in the NCAA Tournament (Duke, Purdue).

4. Houston

The Cougars were awesome in the opening rounds, holding Idaho and Texas A&M to an average of 52.0 points per game in a pair of 31-point victories. Idaho, for its part, was clearly out-matched early on, but Texas A&M was very much into the game for the first 10-15 minutes. The Aggies trailed by one with less than eight minutes to go before halftime and Houston did what Houston can do, rolling off a 21-4 run to close the first half to snap shut any inkling of an upset. The Cougars' ability to hit the gas with defensive stops and big-time offensive buckets feeding off each other is overwhelming. If Houston can replicate those efforts in each of the next two games, then Kelvin Sampson will be back in the Final Four for a second straight season.

5. Iowa State

It speaks to Iowa State's ceiling for the Cyclones to be about as cold as humanly possible for 20 minutes in a Round of 32 game and still win by 19 points. Tamin Lipsey (26 points, 10 assists, five steals) stepped up with a heightened performance in the absence of injured star Joshua Jefferson. If Jefferson's status were factored in here, we might slide the Cyclones down a spot or two, but given the reports of his efforts to get back for the Sweet 16, at least some partial availability still makes Iowa State a top-five team.

6. Purdue

Purdue continues to flip the script after losing four of its last six games to close the regular season. The Boilermakers won four games in four days to claim the Big Ten Tournament title, then backed it up with a couple of double-digit wins to advance to the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in the last nine tournaments. Even a shaky performance from Braden Smith was overcome by some lights-out offensive execution in the 10-point win against Miami in the Round of 32, reminding everyone that the preseason No. 1 team has lots of different ways to pick apart a defense.

7. Illinois

The Fighting Illini have been very good all season, taking care of business against mid-major teams. That standard held in beating Penn and VCU by a combined 56 points. The size advantage and offensive firepower had opponents trying to shoot over Illinois from deep, and VCU's 7-for-32 showing from behind the arc left little chance to replicate their upset efforts from two nights prior. Some of those edges will shrink deeper into the tournament, but playing well in two games against double-digit seeds did allow Illinois' depth to get going and having guys like David Mirkovic and Andrej Stojakovic and Tomislav Ivisic playing with confidence is crucial to challenging in Houston on Thursday.

8. St. John's

Here's one of the biggest jumps in the rankings based on what we saw last weekend and also what I, who was not asked to seed the field, thought was an under-seeding of the Johnnies by the selection committee. After wins against Northern Iowa and Kansas the Big East regular season and conference tournament champions have now won 21 of their last 22 games, with five of those victories coming against single-digit seeds in the NCAA Tournament. St. John's seemed ready for the assignment against a well-coached Northern Iowa team, then after Kansas made its charge and nearly stole the game, the Johnnies got just enough clutch plays to avoid disaster -- none bigger than Darling's buzzer-beating game-winner.

9. UConn

It's easy to hand-wave some of the early struggles with Furman, given the unique match-up against a team that is so specific to the way they play, but the 3-point woes in Philadelphia are worth noting as the Huskies advance to the second weekend. UConn is a 34.7% three-point shooting team on the season, but connected on just 13-of-49 attempts (26.5%) in the two victories. Alex Karaban alone is responsible for eight of those 13 made threes, showcasing his encouraging form here in the tournament, but Huskies' other shooters need to get in rhythm for this team to hit its title-contending ceiling.

10. Michigan State

Michigan State's ability to win around the rim, battle on the boards and play through contact to get opportunities at the free throw line remains so impressive, even if it's the DNA of more than two decades of success for Tom Izzo-coached teams in March. The Spartans got a good push from Louisville in the Round of 32, leading by as few as three with 12 minutes to play, but some solid bench play and highlight reel moments from Coen Carr solidified what ended up as an eight-point win. It showcased why Michigan State is the only No. 3 seed remaining, and why the gap with the No. 2 seed in their region has shrunk since Selection Sunday.

11. Alabama

Beating Texas Tech in the manner that Alabama did -- a 90-65 final, the most points allowed for TTU since Dec. 13 -- was stunning on its face, but Texas Tech's defensive slide after the JT Toppin injury made for a bad matchup against the Crimson Tide. Still, the team deserves credit for taking advantage of that edge on Sunday to punch the final ticket to the Sweet 16. Alabama arguably played better against Texas Tech than it did against Hofstra, which was a five-point game with about five minutes left to play before a late spurt added aesthetics to a 20-point win, but the aggregate adds to a somewhat consistent view of the Tide. This team has the spurt-ability to blast past anyone in the field, but can also find itself in a dog fight with anyone as well. It all depends on whether the 3-pointers are falling for Alabama.

12. Arkansas

Darius Acuff remains the kind individual star that can lift this team all the way to cutting down nets in Indianapolis, but Arkansas basketball in March has also largely been an exercise in surviving high-scoring close thrillers. The Razorbacks won handily and in impressive fashion in the first round, grabbing control of the game against Hawaii and cruising to a 97-78 final. But the game of tug-of-war against High Point on Saturday night echoed Arkansas' three SEC Tournament wins. You can't count on this group to shut down an opponent, but you can count on the opponent not having Acuff while Arkansas does.

13. Tennessee

After a memorable run with Crab Five in 2025, it should come as no surprise that Ja'Kobi Gillespie is uniquely prepared to be a star in the NCAA Tournament. Gillespie might be Rick Barnes' most important player here in the late stages of the season, and he's averaging 23.7 points and 6.3 assists per game over his last three games. The Vols are in the Sweet 16 for a fourth straight season after putting Miami (Ohio) in an absolute vice and hanging on for a tough win against No. 3 seed Virginia in the Round of 32. The placement represents some confidence in the Vols despite placement near the bottom of the rankings, as this team poses a dangerous threat to any of the three teams remaining in the Midwest Region.

14. Nebraska

Nebraska, as a story, might be close to No. 1 after the Cornhuskers won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game and backed that up with a win in one of the best college basketball games of the year against Vanderbilt. There's an urge to overrate this team on entertainment value alone, but their slotting represents a closer return to the pre-tournament ranking. Nebraska already had tough competition along the 4-seed line, and while the Vanderbilt victory is worth boosting those ratings and resumes, they're dealing with some surging squads from the No. 5 and No. 6 seed lines as well.

15. Iowa

Either Iowa or Nebraska will get a chance to play for a spot in the Final Four, and that's an absolutely electric possibility to consider. The fact that they will begin that path against each other only sweetens the pot, as Ben McCollum looks to build on what's becoming a sterling reputation for coaching in tournament games. This Iowa team takes to McCollum's coaching and adjustments and was able to out-execute the reigning national champions in a borderline road environment in Tampa. The Hawkeyes may have been a No. 9 seed on Selection Sunday, but any re-ranking or re-rating should have them much closer to the mid-bracket teams that are left in the field (including their foe for Thursday).

16. Texas

There is a reason that Texas was one of the last teams to receive an at-large bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and while the three victories in one week represent a successful conclusion to the year for Sean Miller, it should not force our hand when it comes to moving the Longhorns up the rankings. Texas did beat both BYU and Gonzaga in games where each team was missing a top-three player due to injury, and the margins for their performance have been as narrow as the nail-biting conclusion in the First Four against NC State. It was three gritty, impressive performances in five days, but not enough to jump up ahead of an Iowa team that beat a No. 1 seed or any of the No. 4 or No. 5 seeds remaining.