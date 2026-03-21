2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores, schedule for second-round games
Live coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as second-round play begins on Saturday
The 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday with the first batch of second-round games as the Sweet 16 begins to fill. The first round featured just a handful of seeding upsets, but four double-digit seeds -- No. 12 High Point, No. 11 Texas, No. 11 VCU and No. 10 Texas A&M -- will be in action looking to keep their respective seasons alive.
No. 1 overall seed Duke, coming off an upset scare against No. 16 seed Siena, faces No. 9 seed TCU. The first spot in the Sweet 16 will be up for grabs when No. 1 seed Michigan faces No. 9 seed Saint Louis. Shortly after that, No. 6 seed Louisville will face No. 3 Michigan State in a matchup of two of the most recognizable programs in the sport.
No. 4 seed Nebraska and High Point are both making their first appearances in the second round of the Big Dance after recording wins over Troy and Wisconsin, respectively. Nebraska faces No. 5 seed Vanderbilt, while High Point has a date with No. 4 seed Arkansas.
2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule
All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket
- (1) Michigan vs. (9) Saint Louis -- 12:10 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
- (3) Michigan State vs. (6) Louisville -- 2:45 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
- (1) Duke vs. (9) TCU -- 5:15 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
- (2) Houston vs. (10) Texas A&M -- 6:10 p.m. on TNT | Watch live
- (3) Gonzaga vs. (11) Texas -- 7:10 p.m. on TBS | Watch live
- (3) Illinois vs. (11) VCU -- 7:50 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
- (4) Nebraska vs. (5) Vanderbilt -- 8:45 p.m. on TNT | Watch live
- (4) Arkansas vs. (12) High Point -- 9:45 p.m. on TBS | Watch live
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every second-round game on Saturday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights.
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1:38
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 10 Missouri vs 7 Miami
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3:16
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 16 Prairie View A&M vs 1 Florida
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4:01
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 15 Furman vs 2 UConn
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1:35
Tarris Reed Jr. Powers UConn To Second Round
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0:46
This Just In: UConn Advances To 2nd Round With Win Over Furman
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1:34
How Does Kansas Stack Up Against St. John's?
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1:54
Kansas Avoids Collapse, Advances to Second Round
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0:28
Kansas Hangs On To Advance To NCAAT Second Round
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1:51
Florida Dominates Prairie View A&M, Advances To Second Round
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0:52
This Just In: Florida Clobbers Prairie View A&M In Round 1 Of NCAA Tourney
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2:19
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 10 UCF vs 7 UCLA
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1:29
Xavier Booker Making Impact as Key Player for UCLA
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1:58
UCLA Outlasts UCF, Moves On To Second Round
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2:53
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 12 Northern Iowa vs 5 St. John's
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1:51
Braden Smith Drops 26 Points, Adds 8 Assists in Purdue First-Round Win
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1:18
Purdue Cruises To Second Round In Historic Fashion
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0:26
This Just In: UCLA Eliminates UCF, Heads To 2nd Round
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1:39
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 15 Queens vs 2 Purdue
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1:36
St. John's Storms Past Northern Iowa, Advances To Second Round
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1:14
Iowa Holds Off Clemson, Advances To Second Round