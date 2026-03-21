2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores, schedule for second-round games

The 2026 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday with the first batch of second-round games as the Sweet 16 begins to fill. The first round featured just a handful of seeding upsets, but four double-digit seeds -- No. 12 High Point, No. 11 Texas, No. 11 VCU and No. 10 Texas A&M -- will be in action looking to keep their respective seasons alive.

No. 1 overall seed Duke, coming off an upset scare against No. 16 seed Siena, faces No. 9 seed TCU. The first spot in the Sweet 16 will be up for grabs when No. 1 seed Michigan faces No. 9 seed Saint Louis. Shortly after that, No. 6 seed Louisville will face No. 3 Michigan State in a matchup of two of the most recognizable programs in the sport.

No. 4 seed Nebraska and High Point are both making their first appearances in the second round of the Big Dance after recording wins over Troy and Wisconsin, respectively. Nebraska faces No. 5 seed Vanderbilt, while High Point has a date with No. 4 seed Arkansas.

2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every second-round game on Saturday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights.