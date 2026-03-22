2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for second-round games on Sunday

The NCAA Tournament field will dwindle to just 16 teams on Sunday, when the first weekend of the Big Dance winds to a close with eight more games. It will be a blockbuster cap to an action-packed weekend that has seen better-seeded teams thrive.

Will the chalkiness of the first weekend withstand Sunday? Some of the biggest brands in college basketball hope so. No. 1 seed Florida, No. 2 seed UConn, No. 3 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Kansas have combined to win five of the past six national championships. Each will be in action Sunday. So are a slew of other big-name programs.

No. 7 seed Kentucky is seeking to reach the Sweet 16 for a second straight season under second-year coach Mark Pope. The Wildcats are taking on No. 2 seed Iowa State at 2:45 p.m. ET before Kansas and No. 5 seed St. John's square off at 5:15 p.m.

Headlining the late window will be showdowns between No. 2 seed UConn and No. 7 UCLA followed by a weekend capper between No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 5 seed Texas Tech.

We'll be following all the action here as the first weekend of the 2026 NCAA Tournament comes to a close.

2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket