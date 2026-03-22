2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for second-round games on Sunday
Live coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as second-round play continues Sunday
The NCAA Tournament field will dwindle to just 16 teams on Sunday, when the first weekend of the Big Dance winds to a close with eight more games. It will be a blockbuster cap to an action-packed weekend that has seen better-seeded teams thrive.
Will the chalkiness of the first weekend withstand Sunday? Some of the biggest brands in college basketball hope so. No. 1 seed Florida, No. 2 seed UConn, No. 3 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Kansas have combined to win five of the past six national championships. Each will be in action Sunday. So are a slew of other big-name programs.
No. 7 seed Kentucky is seeking to reach the Sweet 16 for a second straight season under second-year coach Mark Pope. The Wildcats are taking on No. 2 seed Iowa State at 2:45 p.m. ET before Kansas and No. 5 seed St. John's square off at 5:15 p.m.
Headlining the late window will be showdowns between No. 2 seed UConn and No. 7 UCLA followed by a weekend capper between No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 5 seed Texas Tech.
We'll be following all the action here as the first weekend of the 2026 NCAA Tournament comes to a close.
2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule
All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket
|12:10 PM
|St. Louis
|(7) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Purdue
|CBS
|(Watch live)
|2:45 PM
|St. Louis
|(7) Kentucky vs. (2) Iowa State
|CBS
|(Watch live)
|5:15 PM
|San Diego
|(5) St. John's vs. (4) Kansas
|CBS
|(Watch live)
|6:10 PM
|Philadelphia
|(6) Tennessee vs. (3)Virginia
|TNT
|(Watch live)
|7:10 PM
|Tampa
|(9) Iowa vs. (1) Florida
|TBS
|(Watch live)
|7:50 PM
|San Diego
|(9) Utah State vs. (1) Arizona
|truTV
|(Watch live)
|8:45 PM
|Philadelphia
|(7) UCLA vs. (2) UConn
|TNT
|(Watch live)
|9:45 PM
|Tampa
|(5) Texas Tech vs. (4) Alabama
|TBS
|(Watch live)
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4:30
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 12 High Point vs 4 Arkansas
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4:45
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 5 Vanderbilt vs 4 Nebraska
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1:59
How Does Illinois Match Up Against Houston In The Sweet 16?
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1:20
Illinois Takes Down VCU To Advance to Sweet 16
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0:52
Andrej Stojakovic Powers Illinois Over VCU To Sweet 16
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3:07
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 11 VCU vs 3 Illinois
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1:42
Texas Continues Magical Run, Advances To Sweet 16
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1:44
Texas Stays Hot Against Gonzaga, Advance To Sweet 16
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1:36
What's Next For Gonzaga After NCAAT 2nd Round Loss?
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5:17
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 11 Texas vs 3 Gonzaga
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3:16
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 10 Texas A&M vs 2 Houston
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4:29
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 9 TCU vs 1 Duke
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1:06
Duke Pulls Away From TCU With Late Run Down The Stretch
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1:03
Patrick Ngongba II Helps Duke In Big Way Coming Off The Bench
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0:50
THIS JUST IN: Cameron Boozer Leads Duke In The 2nd Half Over TCU
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1:10
Yaxel Lendeborg's Dominant Performance Leads Michigan Past Saint Louis
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0:54
Michigan's Defense Leads Them To Sweet 16
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0:54
Jeremy Fears Jr. Shines Against Louisville In Round of 32
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1:12
Tom Izzo Leads Michigan St To Back-To-Back Sweet 16 Appearances
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2:46
NCAA Tournament Highlights: 6 Louisville vs 3 Michigan State