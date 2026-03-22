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2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for second-round games on Sunday

Live coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as second-round play continues Sunday

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The NCAA Tournament field will dwindle to just 16 teams on Sunday, when the first weekend of the Big Dance winds to a close with eight more games. It will be a blockbuster cap to an action-packed weekend that has seen better-seeded teams thrive.

Will the chalkiness of the first weekend withstand Sunday? Some of the biggest brands in college basketball hope so. No. 1 seed Florida, No. 2 seed UConn, No. 3 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Kansas have combined to win five of the past six national championships. Each will be in action Sunday. So are a slew of other big-name programs.

No. 7 seed Kentucky is seeking to reach the Sweet 16 for a second straight season under second-year coach Mark Pope. The Wildcats are taking on No. 2 seed Iowa State at 2:45 p.m. ET before Kansas and No. 5 seed St. John's square off at 5:15 p.m.

Headlining the late window will be showdowns between No. 2 seed UConn and No. 7 UCLA followed by a weekend capper between No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 5 seed Texas Tech.

We'll be following all the action here as the first weekend of the 2026 NCAA Tournament comes to a close.  

2026 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

12:10 PMSt. Louis(7) Miami (FL) vs. (2) PurdueCBS (Watch live)
2:45 PMSt. Louis(7) Kentucky vs. (2) Iowa StateCBS (Watch live)
5:15 PMSan Diego(5) St. John's vs. (4) KansasCBS (Watch live)
6:10 PMPhiladelphia(6) Tennessee vs. (3)VirginiaTNT (Watch live)
7:10 PMTampa(9) Iowa vs. (1) FloridaTBS (Watch live)
7:50 PMSan Diego (9) Utah State vs. (1) ArizonatruTV (Watch live)
8:45 PMPhiladelphia(7) UCLA vs. (2) UConnTNT (Watch live)
9:45 PMTampa(5) Texas Tech vs. (4) AlabamaTBS (Watch live)
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