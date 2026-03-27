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2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for Sweet 16 games on Friday

Live coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as Sweet 16 play concludes on Friday

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The East Region and the Midwest Region take center stage in Friday's Sweet 16 action. Top-seeded Duke will face its stiffest test to date against a Rick Pitino-coached St. John's club that has won 21 of its past 22 games. That's just the appetizer in Washington D.C. with Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley headlining the nightcap. No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Michigan State looks like a straight toss-up by every metric, so every possession will loom even larger.

In the Midwest, top-seeded Michigan looks to keep it rolling. The Wolverines are the heavy favorite to book their ticket to the Final Four with Alabama, Tennessee and Iowa State all dealing with significant injuries or absences. Alabama is expected to still be without Aden Holloway after he was arrested on federal drug charges, but the Crimson Tide are feeling good after draining 19 3-pointers against Texas Tech. That type of hot shooting will be necessary to unseat the Wolverines.

Tennessee star freshman Nate Ament is trying to gut through an ankle injury, and the Vols need him to deliver in the clutch against a pesky Iowa State club that could be without All-American forward Joshua Jefferson.

2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

Friday, March 27

  • (5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke -- 7:10 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
  • (4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan -- 7:35 p.m. on TBS | Watch live
  • (3) Michigan State vs. (2) UConn -- 9:45 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
  • (6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State -- 10:10 p.m. on TBS | Watch live

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every Sweet 16 game on Friday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights throughout the evening.

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Caleb Foster could play for Duke

Duke may be getting a massive boost just in time for the Sweet 16. CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported that, barring any overnight setbacks, freshman guard Caleb Foster is expected to play tonight against St. John's. It is a recovery Duke coach Jon Scheyer previously labeled as a longshot. Foster underwent surgery to repair a fractured right foot just 20 days ago following the regular-season finale against North Carolina. While initial timelines suggested a return wouldn't be possible until the Final Four at the earliest, Foster was upgraded to questionable on Thursday after returning to light shooting drills.

Foster may see limited minutes as he tests the foot in game action. After being classified as a true game-time decision, his presence would provide Duke with much-needed depth and a perimeter threat as the Blue Devils look to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.

David Cobb
March 27, 2026, 8:59 PM
Mar. 27, 2026, 4:59 pm EDT
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Friday night's Sweet 16 predictions

The 2026 NCAA Tournament schedule is winding down, and now there are just four Sweet 16 games left before we head into the weekend with eyes on the Elite Eight and handing out tickets to the Final Four. But there is no time to linger with sadness on the upcoming conclusion of March Madness, because the four-game slate for Friday night is packed with blue bloods, future pros and Hall of Fame coaches going head-to-head on this Sweet 16 stage. 

Now let's keep the conversation going with our favorite pick in each game.

2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Sweet 16 games on Friday
Chip Patterson
2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Sweet 16 games on Friday
 
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North Carolina coaching vacancy looms large

CHICAGO -- The North Carolina coaching vacancy is arguably the biggest story in all of college basketball, even on the eve of the Sweet 16. The trio of Michigan's Dusty May, Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger and Alabama's Nate Oats have been mentioned as logical targets for UNC's brass, and all three are in the Windy City this week, itching to book their tickets to the Final Four.

The messaging with Otzelberger has remained remarkably consistent.

North Carolina job opening an elephant in the room that coaches can't escape, even at the Sweet 16
Isaac Trotter
North Carolina job opening an elephant in the room that coaches can't escape, even at the Sweet 16
 
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Yaxel Lendeborg is 'Dominican LeBron'

CHICAGO -- Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg is a bit of a different cat. 

Lendeborg will flip on cartoons like SpongeBob or Tom and Jerry in Michigan's locker room. His go-to tradition is donning teammates' jerseys in pregame warm-ups, and they all have subplots that are impossible to hide. When Michigan played Ohio State, Lendeborg donned No. 11 for Roddy Gayle, who transferred from Ohio State to Michigan in 2024. When Michigan played Illinois, Lendeborg wore a No. 21 jersey for Morez Johnson, who started a kerfuffle by transferring from the Illini to Michigan in 2025.

Lendeborg, a likely future lottery pick, ducks no smoke. In some ways, he invites it.

Heavy is the crown, but Michigan superstar Yaxel Lendeborg embraces his 'Dominican LeBron' nickname
Isaac Trotter
Heavy is the crown, but Michigan superstar Yaxel Lendeborg embraces his 'Dominican LeBron' nickname
 
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Sweet 16 action concludes Friday

The NCAA Tournament field will be whittled down to just eight teams on Friday as the Sweet 16 wraps up with a series of blockbuster matchups. Some of the biggest brands and best coaches in college basketball will be squaring off as the second weekend of March Madness heats up. Among them are a couple of No. 1 seeds.

Up first, No. 1 overall seed Duke and No. 5 seed St. John's will tangle in Washington D.C. in a showdown between 38-year old Jon Scheyer and 73-year old Rick Pitino. They may be 35 years apart, but both coaches are at the top of their game. Also in action will be No. 2 seed UConn and No. 3 seed Michigan State in a battle between national-title winning coaches Dan Hurley and Tom Izzo.

Friday night's undercards aren't too shabby, either. No. 1 seed Michigan and No. 4 seed Alabama are squaring off in the Midwest Region. The winner will get the winner of a Midwest nightcap between No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 6 seed Tennessee. The Volunteers will be seeking their third straight Elite Eight appearance while the Cyclones will be vying for their first Elite Eight first 2000.

David Cobb
March 27, 2026, 8:00 PM
Mar. 27, 2026, 4:00 pm EDT
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