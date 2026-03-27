2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for Sweet 16 games on Friday

Caleb Foster could play for Duke
Duke may be getting a massive boost just in time for the Sweet 16. CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported that, barring any overnight setbacks, freshman guard Caleb Foster is expected to play tonight against St. John's. It is a recovery Duke coach Jon Scheyer previously labeled as a longshot. Foster underwent surgery to repair a fractured right foot just 20 days ago following the regular-season finale against North Carolina. While initial timelines suggested a return wouldn't be possible until the Final Four at the earliest, Foster was upgraded to questionable on Thursday after returning to light shooting drills.
Foster may see limited minutes as he tests the foot in game action. After being classified as a true game-time decision, his presence would provide Duke with much-needed depth and a perimeter threat as the Blue Devils look to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.