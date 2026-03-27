2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for Sweet 16 games on Friday

The East Region and the Midwest Region take center stage in Friday's Sweet 16 action. Top-seeded Duke will face its stiffest test to date against a Rick Pitino-coached St. John's club that has won 21 of its past 22 games. That's just the appetizer in Washington D.C. with Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley headlining the nightcap. No. 2 UConn and No. 3 Michigan State looks like a straight toss-up by every metric, so every possession will loom even larger.

In the Midwest, top-seeded Michigan looks to keep it rolling. The Wolverines are the heavy favorite to book their ticket to the Final Four with Alabama, Tennessee and Iowa State all dealing with significant injuries or absences. Alabama is expected to still be without Aden Holloway after he was arrested on federal drug charges, but the Crimson Tide are feeling good after draining 19 3-pointers against Texas Tech. That type of hot shooting will be necessary to unseat the Wolverines.

Tennessee star freshman Nate Ament is trying to gut through an ankle injury, and the Vols need him to deliver in the clutch against a pesky Iowa State club that could be without All-American forward Joshua Jefferson.

2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

Friday, March 27

(5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke -- 7:10 p.m. on CBS | Watch live

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan -- 7:35 p.m. on TBS | Watch live

(3) Michigan State vs. (2) UConn -- 9:45 p.m. on CBS | Watch live

(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State -- 10:10 p.m. on TBS | Watch live

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every Sweet 16 game on Friday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights throughout the evening.