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2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for Sweet 16 games on Thursday

Live coverage of the 2026 NCAA Tournament as Sweet 16 play begins on Thursday

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Thursday's Sweet 16 action will spotlight a couple of No. 2 seeds in Houston and Purdue, who are regulars on the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament but still seeking the ultimate breakthrough of a national title. The Cougars are taking on No. 3 seed Illinois in South Region action, while the Boilermakers are playing No. 11 seed Texas in the West Region.

Houston has a de-facto home-court advantage for its game, which will be played at the Toyota Center, just 3 miles from the Cougars' campus. But the challenge will nonetheless be steep against an Illini attack that is multi-faceted and relentless.

Purdue gets the advantage of facing the only double-digit seed still remaining in the bracket. However, the Longhorns are riding high after beating NC State, BYU and Gonzaga last week to reach this point.  Also in action Thursday are No. 4 seed Nebraska and No. 9 seed Iowa in a Big Ten battle between two success-starved programs that have already made historic breakthroughs by reaching this point. 

The nightcap in the West pits No. 1 seed Arizona against No. 4 seed Arkansas in a showdown between some of the best freshmen playmakers remaining in the field.

2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

Thursday, March 26

  • (11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue -- 7:10 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
  • (9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m. on TBS | Watch live
  • (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona -- 9:45 p.m. on CBS | Watch live
  • (3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston -- 10:05 p.m. on TBS | Watch live

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every Sweet 16 game on Thursday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights throughout the evening.

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Previewing Purdue vs. Texas

This is a brutal matchup for Texas on paper. The Longhorns use a heavy dose of drop coverage against pick-and-rolls. That is probably the worst coverage to play against the Braden Smith-Trey Kaufman-Renn ball-screen game. Smith is still shooting a sizzling 52% on pull-up 2s, even amidst a bit of a cold shooting patch down the stretch. Smith would also be able to access the short-roll game with Kaufman-Renn against Texas' primary coverage. Kaufman-Renn could get to his float game every single time if he wants it.

This Texas defense ranks 343rd nationally against top-50 competition for a reason. Matt Painter should be able to find more than a few cracks in this armor.

 
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Ranking the Sweet 16 games

The upshot of a chalky first weekend of NCAA Tournament action is that the Sweet 16 is packed with great matchups. Thursday and Friday evening will be a college basketball fan's paradise as some of the game's biggest brands and top stars collide. Cinderella missed the ball for the second year in a row, but every team remaining must be viewed as a legitimate threat to keep on winning. The Sweet 16 is going to be special. Here's the full 8-1 ranking of the Sweet 16 games in descending order from worst to best in terms of overall intrigue.

2026 NCAA Tournament: Ranking every Sweet 16 game by watchability as March Madness continues
David Cobb
2026 NCAA Tournament: Ranking every Sweet 16 game by watchability as March Madness continues
David Cobb
March 26, 2026, 9:45 PM
Mar. 26, 2026, 5:45 pm EDT
 
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Sweet 16 Predictions

While the opening rounds of the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket did not send a true Cinderella into the second weekend, strong performances from some of the best teams in the country have set up an absolutely stacked Sweet 16 slate that gets going on Thursday night. The West Region and South Region take center stage with their regional semifinals in San Jose and Houston, and while the round doesn't include any Cinderellas this first night of Sweet 16 action does feature both the last double-digit seed left and a No. 9 seed fresh off the rare 9-over-1 upset. 

2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Sweet 16 games on Thursday
Chip Patterson
2026 March Madness predictions: NCAA bracket expert picks, odds for Sweet 16 games on Thursday
 
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Sweet 16 matchups

The Sweet 16 is set after a wild first weekend of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. If you wanted chalk, you got a whole lot of it. If you wanted a shocking upset, you got it, thanks to No. 9 seed Iowa stunning defending champion Florida. If you wanted thrilling buzzer-beaters? You got multiple orders, thanks to St. John's point guard Dylan Darling, who delivered the game-winner to beat Kansas on Sunday to send the Red Storm to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999, and an all-time, Nebraska-Vanderbilt classic, punctuated by Tyler Tanner's heave that was halfway down until it wasn't. If you craved high-quality basketball, the last four days answered the call, outside of the first 30 minutes of the St. John's-Kansas game, which could aptly be described as a football game held on the hardwood.

The second weekend has a high bar to cross because the first weekend was epic.

March Madness Sweet 16 set: Picks, matchups and what to watch after wild opening weekend
Isaac Trotter
March Madness Sweet 16 set: Picks, matchups and what to watch after wild opening weekend
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