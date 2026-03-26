2026 March Madness live updates: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket, scores for Sweet 16 games on Thursday

Thursday's Sweet 16 action will spotlight a couple of No. 2 seeds in Houston and Purdue, who are regulars on the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament but still seeking the ultimate breakthrough of a national title. The Cougars are taking on No. 3 seed Illinois in South Region action, while the Boilermakers are playing No. 11 seed Texas in the West Region.

Houston has a de-facto home-court advantage for its game, which will be played at the Toyota Center, just 3 miles from the Cougars' campus. But the challenge will nonetheless be steep against an Illini attack that is multi-faceted and relentless.

Purdue gets the advantage of facing the only double-digit seed still remaining in the bracket. However, the Longhorns are riding high after beating NC State, BYU and Gonzaga last week to reach this point. Also in action Thursday are No. 4 seed Nebraska and No. 9 seed Iowa in a Big Ten battle between two success-starved programs that have already made historic breakthroughs by reaching this point.

The nightcap in the West pits No. 1 seed Arizona against No. 4 seed Arkansas in a showdown between some of the best freshmen playmakers remaining in the field.

2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 TV schedule

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule | LIVE bracket

Thursday, March 26

(11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue -- 7:10 p.m. on CBS | Watch live

(9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m. on TBS | Watch live

(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona -- 9:45 p.m. on CBS | Watch live

(3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston -- 10:05 p.m. on TBS | Watch live

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest from every Sweet 16 game on Thursday. Keep it locked here for scores, analysis and highlights throughout the evening.