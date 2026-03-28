The Elite 8 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins Saturday with four games across two days set to determine the Final Four. Are you ready?! March Madness is heating up across CBS and TBS, which will carry you through the conclusion of the Big Dance.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS.

CBS has carried a significant load of tournament inventory, broadcasting 21 games up to the Elite 8. As this is an even year, TBS similarly had 21 games, but it will also serve as home of the Final Four.

Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every Elite 8 game on Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking the March Madness TV schedule through the weekend as the Final Four will be finalized and updated before midnight Monday morning.

2026 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~

Brian Anderson (Jason Benetti) | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross

Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite 8

Saturday, March 28

Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (9) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois || Houston

Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi TBS (watch live) 8:49 p.m. (2) Purdue vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 29

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)