2026 March Madness TV schedule for Elite 8: Tip times, announcers, where to watch NCAA Tournament games
The complete TV and streaming schedule for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament
The Elite 8 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins Saturday with four games across two days set to determine the Final Four. Are you ready?! March Madness is heating up across CBS and TBS, which will carry you through the conclusion of the Big Dance.
Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS.
CBS has carried a significant load of tournament inventory, broadcasting 21 games up to the Elite 8. As this is an even year, TBS similarly had 21 games, but it will also serve as home of the Final Four.
Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every Elite 8 game on Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking the March Madness TV schedule through the weekend as the Final Four will be finalized and updated before midnight Monday morning.
2026 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
- Brian Anderson (Jason Benetti) | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross
- Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Elite 8
Saturday, March 28
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(9) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois || Houston
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TBS (watch live)
|8:49 p.m.
| (2) Purdue vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
Sunday, March 29
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|2:15 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee / (2) Iowa State vs. (1) Michigan || Chicago
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Michigan State / (2) UConn vs.(1) Duke || Washington, D.C.
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)