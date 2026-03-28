march-madness-court-logo-g.jpg
Getty Images

The Elite 8 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament begins Saturday with four games across two days set to determine the Final Four. Are you ready?! March Madness is heating up across CBS and TBS, which will carry you through the conclusion of the Big Dance.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS.

CBS has carried a significant load of tournament inventory, broadcasting 21 games up to the Elite 8. As this is an even year, TBS similarly had 21 games, but it will also serve as home of the Final Four.

Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every Elite 8 game on Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking the March Madness TV schedule through the weekend as the Final Four will be finalized and updated before midnight Monday morning.

2026 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

  • Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
  • Brian Anderson (Jason Benetti) | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
  • Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
  • Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
  • Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg
  • Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
  • Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross
  • Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz
  • Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite 8

Saturday, March 28
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
6:09 p.m.(9) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois || Houston
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi		TBS (watch live)
8:49 p.m. (2) Purdue vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 29
 United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
2:15 p.m.(6) Tennessee / (2) Iowa State vs. (1) Michigan || Chicago
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn		CBS (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(3) Michigan State / (2) UConn vs.(1) Duke  || Washington, D.C.
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson		CBS (watch live)