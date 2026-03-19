2026 March Madness TV schedule for first round: Tip times, announcers, where to watch NCAA Tournament games
The complete TV and streaming schedule for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament
The First Four is a wrap, and now, we prepare for the start of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in earnest with the first round being contested across 32 games over the next two days. Are you ready?!
March Madness revs up for real starting Thursday with all 67 games of the men's tournament broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS, TNT and truTV.
Clock is ticking for Brackets! Get back in your pools and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.
CBS will carry a significant load of tournament inventory, broadcasting 21 games up to the Elite Eight. Since this is an even year, TBS will broadcast the Final Four along with games across the prior four rounds.
While No. 1 seeds Duke and Michigan will be in action Thursday, some of the other notable games to follow include (8) Ohio State vs. (9) TC to start the day, (6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU in the early evening and (8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis in the late evening.
Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every first-round game on Thursday and Friday. Keep checking back through the weekend as the March Madness TV schedule below will be updated every night when the new sets of tip times become available.
2026 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
- Brian Anderson (Jason Benetti) | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross
- Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First round
Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (8) Ohio State
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(13) Troy vs. (4) Nebraska
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
|1:30 p.m.
|(11) South Florida vs. (6) Louisville
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|1:50 p.m.
|(12) High Point vs. (5) Wisconsin
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(16) Siena vs. (1) Duke
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(12) McNeese vs. (5) Vanderbilt
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
|4:05 p.m.
|(14) North Dakota State vs. (3) Michigan State
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT (watch live)
|4:25 p.m.
|(13) Hawaii vs. (4) Arkansas
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(11) VCU vs. (6) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(16) Howard vs. (1) Michigan
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(11) Texas vs. (6) BYU
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(10) Texas A&M vs. (7) St. Mary's
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(14) Penn vs. (3) Illinois
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(9) Saint Louis vs. (8) Georgia
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Gonzaga
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(15) Idaho vs. (2) Houston
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz
|truTV (watch live)
Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(10) Santa Clara vs. (7) Kentucky
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|CBS (watch live)
|12:40 p.m.
|(12) Akron vs. (5) Texas Tech
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
|1:35 p.m.
|(16) LIU vs. (1) Arizona
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|1:50 p.m.
|(14) Wright State vs. (3) Virginia
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|2:50 p.m.
|(15) Tennessee State vs. (2) Iowa State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|CBS (watch live)
|3:15 p.m.
|(13) Hofstra vs. (4) Alabama
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross
|truTV (watch live)
|4:10 p.m.
|(9) Utah State vs. (8) Villanova
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TNT (watch live)
|4:25 p.m.
|(11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (6) Tennessee
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Iowa vs. (8) Clemson
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(12) Northern Iowa vs. (5) St. John's
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|7:25 p.m.
|(10) UCF vs. (7) UCLA
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(15) Queens (NC) vs. (2) Purdue
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
|9:25 p.m.
|(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (1) Florida
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(13) Cal Baptist vs. (4) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|10 p.m.
|(15) Furman vs. (2) UConn
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(10) Missouri vs. (7) Miami (FL)
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|truTV (watch live)
Second round
Saturday, March 21 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)
Sunday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)