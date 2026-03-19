march-madness-2026-chair-back-g.jpg
Getty Images

The First Four is a wrap, and now, we prepare for the start of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in earnest with the first round being contested across 32 games over the next two days. Are you ready?!

March Madness revs up for real starting Thursday with all 67 games of the men's tournament broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Clock is ticking for Brackets! Get back in your pools and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

CBS will carry a significant load of tournament inventory, broadcasting 21 games up to the Elite Eight. Since this is an even year, TBS will broadcast the Final Four along with games across the prior four rounds.

While No. 1 seeds Duke and Michigan will be in action Thursday, some of the other notable games to follow include (8) Ohio State vs. (9) TC to start the day, (6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU in the early evening and (8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis in the late evening. 

Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every first-round game on Thursday and Friday. Keep checking back through the weekend as the March Madness TV schedule below will be updated every night when the new sets of tip times become available.

2026 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

  • Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
  • Brian Anderson (Jason Benetti) | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
  • Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
  • Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
  • Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg
  • Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
  • Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross
  • Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz
  • Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First round

Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) TCU vs. (8) Ohio State
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 		CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m.(13) Troy vs. (4) Nebraska
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz		truTV (watch live)
1:30 p.m.(11) South Florida vs. (6) Louisville
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		TNT (watch live)
1:50 p.m.(12) High Point vs. (5) Wisconsin
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg		TBS (watch live)
2:50 p.m.(16) Siena vs. (1) Duke
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 		CBS (watch live)
3:15 p.m.(12) McNeese vs. (5) Vanderbilt
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz		truTV (watch live)
4:05 p.m.(14) North Dakota State vs. (3) Michigan State
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		TNT (watch live)
4:25 p.m.(13) Hawaii vs. (4) Arkansas
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg		TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m.(11) VCU vs. (6) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 		TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(16) Howard vs. (1) Michigan
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m.(11) Texas vs. (6) BYU
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg 		TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(10) Texas A&M vs. (7) St. Mary's
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz		truTV (watch live)
9:25 p.m.(14) Penn vs. (3) Illinois
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 		TNT (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(9) Saint Louis vs. (8) Georgia
Jason Benetti / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce 		CBS (watch live)
10 p.m.(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Gonzaga
Brad Nessler / Wally Szczerbiak // Jared Greenberg 		TBS (watch live)
10:10 p.m.(15) Idaho vs. (2) Houston
Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz		truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(10) Santa Clara vs. (7) Kentucky
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein		CBS (watch live)
12:40 p.m.(12) Akron vs. (5) Texas Tech
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross 		truTV (watch live)
1:35 p.m.(16) LIU vs. (1) Arizona
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi		TNT (watch live)
1:50 p.m.(14) Wright State vs. (3) Virginia
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn		TBS (watch live)
2:50 p.m.(15) Tennessee State vs. (2) Iowa State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein 		CBS (watch live)
3:15 p.m.(13) Hofstra vs. (4) Alabama
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross 		truTV (watch live)
4:10 p.m.(9) Utah State vs. (8) Villanova
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi		TNT (watch live)
4:25 p.m.(11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (6) Tennessee
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn		TBS (watch live)
6:50 p.m.(9) Iowa vs. (8) Clemson
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross		TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(12) Northern Iowa vs. (5) St. John's
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi		CBS (watch live)
7:25 p.m.(10) UCF vs. (7) UCLA
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn		TBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(15) Queens (NC) vs. (2) Purdue
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein		truTV (watch live)
9:25 p.m.(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (1) Florida
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross		TNT (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(13) Cal Baptist vs. (4) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi		CBS (watch live)
10 p.m.(15) Furman vs. (2) UConn
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn		TBS (watch live)
10:10 p.m.(10) Missouri vs. (7) Miami (FL)
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein		truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 21 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Sunday, March 22 -- 12:10 p.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)