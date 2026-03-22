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March Madness continues across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV with eight second-round games on Sunday. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Sunday begins with three straight games on CBS as No. 7 seed Miami faces No. 2 seed Purdue, No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 4 seed Kansas meets No. 5 seed St. John's. An interesting nightcap comes on TBS whenNo. 1 seed Florida vs. No. 9 seed Iowa.

With the final eight games of the second round on tap, the national championship contenders will be whittled down to a mere 16 before the weekend is out.

Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every second round game on Sunday.

2026 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

  • Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
  • Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
  • Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
  • Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
  • Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg
  • Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
  • Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross
  • Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz
  • Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Sunday, March 22

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:10 p.m.(7) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Purdue
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein		CBS (watch live)
2:45 p.m.(7) Kentucky vs. (2) Iowa State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein		CBS (watch live)
5:15 p.m.(5) St. John's vs. (4) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi		CBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m.(6) Tennessee vs. (3) Virginia
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn		TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(9) Iowa vs. (1) Florida
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross		TBS (watch live)
7:50 p.m.(9) Utah State vs. (1) Arizona
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi		truTV (watch live)
8:45 p.m.(7) UCLA vs. (2) UConn
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn		TNT (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(5) Texas Tech vs. (4) Alabama
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross		TBS (watch live)