2026 March Madness TV schedule for second round: Tip times, announcers, where to watch NCAA Tournament games
The complete TV and streaming schedule for the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament
March Madness continues across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV with eight second-round games on Sunday. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS, TNT and truTV.
Sunday begins with three straight games on CBS as No. 7 seed Miami faces No. 2 seed Purdue, No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 4 seed Kansas meets No. 5 seed St. John's. An interesting nightcap comes on TBS whenNo. 1 seed Florida vs. No. 9 seed Iowa.
With the final eight games of the second round on tap, the national championship contenders will be whittled down to a mere 16 before the weekend is out.
Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every second round game on Sunday.
2026 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
- Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross
- Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Second round
Sunday, March 22
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(7) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Purdue
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|CBS (watch live)
|2:45 p.m.
|(7) Kentucky vs. (2) Iowa State
Spero Dedes / Jim Spanarkel // Jon Rothstein
|CBS (watch live)
|5:15 p.m.
|(5) St. John's vs. (4) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|CBS (watch live)
|6:10 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee vs. (3) Virginia
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TNT (watch live)
|7:10 p.m.
|(9) Iowa vs. (1) Florida
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)
|7:50 p.m.
|(9) Utah State vs. (1) Arizona
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|truTV (watch live)
|8:45 p.m.
|(7) UCLA vs. (2) UConn
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TNT (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(5) Texas Tech vs. (4) Alabama
Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross
|TBS (watch live)