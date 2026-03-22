March Madness continues across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV with eight second-round games on Sunday. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS, TNT and truTV.

Sunday begins with three straight games on CBS as No. 7 seed Miami faces No. 2 seed Purdue, No. 7 seed Kentucky takes on No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 4 seed Kansas meets No. 5 seed St. John's. An interesting nightcap comes on TBS whenNo. 1 seed Florida vs. No. 9 seed Iowa.

With the final eight games of the second round on tap, the national championship contenders will be whittled down to a mere 16 before the weekend is out.

Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every second round game on Sunday.

2026 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross

Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz

Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Second round

Sunday, March 22

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)