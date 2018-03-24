March Madness betting odds: Gambling futures for 2018 NCAA Tournament champion

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

We are getting closer to the Final Four and who will be cutting down the nets is still anybody's guess. But the guys who are paid to see into the future, Las Vegas oddsmakers, have updated their odds for who will win the NCAA Tournament. These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

If you'd like to take a look at our expert brackets here at CBS Sports, be sure to head over to that page.

So which team do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to find out what side of the Duke-Kansas spread you can bank on almost 65 percent of the time, all from the computer model on a blistering 27-15 run on NCAA Tournament picks.

Odds to win the national championship