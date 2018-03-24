March Madness betting odds: Gambling futures for 2018 NCAA Tournament champion
The Wolverines are the favorites to win it all, according to oddsmakers
We are getting closer to the Final Four and who will be cutting down the nets is still anybody's guess. But the guys who are paid to see into the future, Las Vegas oddsmakers, have updated their odds for who will win the NCAA Tournament. These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
Odds to win the national championship
- Michigan 3/1
- Duke 7/2
- Villanova 7/2
- Kansas 8/1
- Florida State 12/1
- Purdue 12/1
- West Virginia 15/1
- Kansas State 15/1
- Loyola-Chicago 15/1
- Texas Tech 25/1
- Clemson 30/1
- Syracuse 60/1
