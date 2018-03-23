March Madness betting odds: Gambling futures for NCAA Tournament champion

The Blue Devils have surpassed the Wildcats as favorites to win it all, according to oddsmakers

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

We are getting closer to the Final Four and who will be cutting down the nets is still anybody's guess. But the guys who are paid to see into the future, Las Vegas oddsmakers, have updated their odds for who will the NCAA Tournament. These odds are from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. 

If you'd like to take a look at our expert brackets here at CBS Sports, be sure to head over to that page

So which teams should you back? And which upsets stun college basketball?  Visit SportsLine now to get strong college basketball picks from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 13-4 run.      

Odds to win the national championship

  • Michigan 3/1
  • Duke 7/2
  • Villanova 7/2
  • Kansas 8/1
  • Florida State 12/1
  • Purdue 12/1
  • West Virginia 15/1
  • Kansas State 15/1
  • Loyola-Chicago 15/1
  • Texas Tech 25/1
  • Clemson 30/1
  • Syracuse 60/1
CBS Sports Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his eighth season covering college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics,... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games
    Follow Your Bracket Live
    VIEW
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    Free On All Your Devices