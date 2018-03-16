March Madness betting odds: Gambling futures for NCAA Tournament Final Four and champion
Experts in Las Vegas are offering up some great value picks; here are the tournament teams you should consider
Thursday's games featured some absolute stunners (ahem, Buffalo), and the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament continues on Friday. If you're curious as to where each team lines up not just with seeding but on the betting side, Bovada has released its college basketball futures odds. It also has put out the odds in each region, with each team's odds slotted below.
What are good value bets to win it all? Xavier is about as good as it gets for a No. 1 seed. Gonzaga is out for the taking when it comes to value. Florida is giving great numbers, if you like a long shot.
Odds to win the 2018 NCAA national title
Villanova +600
Virginia +650
Duke +800
Michigan State +1100
Kansas +1200
Purdue +1200
Cincinnati +1200
Arizona +1200
Michigan +1400
North Carolina +1400
Xavier +1500
Gonzaga +1500
Kentucky +1600
West Virginia +2500
Texas Tech +4000
Tennessee +4000
Wichita State +4000
Missouri +5500
Auburn +6000
Ohio State +8000
Florida +9000
Houston +10000
Providence +10000
Rhode Island +15000
Texas A&M +15000
TCU +15000
Clemson +15000
Miami +15000
Oklahoma +20000
San Diego State +20000
Virginia Tech +20000
Arkansas +25000
Alabama +2000
Davidson +25000
Seton Hall +25000
Texas +25000
Loyola +25000
NC State +25000
Syracuse +25000
Butler +30000
UCLA +30000
Creighton +35000
Florida State +35000
Arizona State +50000
Kansas State +50000
Marshall +50000
Montana +50000
Nevada +50000
New Mexico State +50000
Stephen F. Austin +50000
Wright State +50000
Bucknell +70000
UMBC +100000
Buffalo +100000
Cal State Fullerton +100000
Charleston +100000
Georgia State +100000
Iona +100000
Lipscomb +100000
LIU Brooklyn +100000
Murray State +100000
North Carolina Central +100000
UNC Greensboro +100000
Pennsylvania +100000
Radford +100000
South Dakota State +100000
St. Bonaventure +100000
Texas Southern +100000
Within the regions, you'll find good value with Florida (East), Auburn (Midwest), Miami (South) and Providence (West).
Win the East Region
Villanova EVEN
Purdue +270
West Virginia +650
Texas Tech +800
Wichita State +800
Florida +1800
Virginia Tech +3000
Alabama +4000
Butler +4500
Arkansas +5000
UCLA +5000
St. Bonaventure +7000
Stephen F. Austin +7000
Murray State +10000
Cal State Fullerton +10000
Marshall +10000
LIU Brooklyn +20000
Radford +20000
Win the Midwest
Duke +180
Michigan State +230
Kansas +250
Auburn +800
TCU +1400
Clemson +1500
Rhode Island +2800
Seton Hall +3000
Oklahoma +6000
NC State +6500
Arizona State +8000
New Mexico State +8000
Syracuse +8000
Bucknell +9000
Charleston +9000
Iona +15000
Pennsylvania +15000
Win the South
Virginia +125
Cincinnati +270
Arizona +350
Tennessee +600
Kentucky +750
Nevada +3000
Miami +3000
Creighton +5000
Kansas State +7500
Texas +7500
Davidson +9000
Loyola +9000
Buffalo +10000
Wright State +10000
Georgia State +20000
UMBC +20000
With the West
North Carolina +300
Gonzaga +325
Michigan +350
Xavier +400
Ohio State +1100
Houston +1200
Texas A&M +1200
Missouri +1400
Florida State +2600
Providence +3300
San Diego State +5000
South Dakota State +6000
Lipscomb +10000
Montana +10000
UNC Greensboro +10000
Texas Southern +20000
North Carolina Central +20000
