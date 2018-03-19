March Madness betting odds: Gambling futures for NCAA Tournament Final Four, champion

The Blue Devils have surpassed the Wildcats as favorites to win it all, according to oddsmakers

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

If you laid down a modest bet for Loyola-Chicago to win it all at the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, you're probably feeling pretty good right now. And for those of you who bet on Virginia ... we apologize for your misfortune. Let's take a look at some of the odds for schools to win this year's NCAA title.

Before the tournament, Villanova was considered the favorite according to Bovada at +600. After the first weekend, Duke has leapfrogged the Wildcats to become the overall favorite at +325. Every Sweet 16 team improved its odds to win it all ... except for Purdue. The Boilermakers entered March Madness at +1200 and are now at +1600 after the first two games.

If you'd like to take a look at our expert brackets here at CBS Sports, be sure to head over to that page

So which teams should you back? And which upsets stun college basketball?  Visit SportsLine now to get strong college basketball picks from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 13-4 run.      

Odds to win the 2018 NCAA national title
TeamBefore the tourneyBefore Sweet 16Trend
Blue Devils
+800+325
Wildcats
+600+450
Wildcats
+1600+700
Bulldogs
+1500+700
Wolverines
+1400+800
Jayhawks
+1200+850
Mountaineers
+2500+1600
Boilermakers
+1200+1600
Red Raiders
+4000+2200
Aggies
+15000+2500
Tigers
+15000+2500
Wolf Pack
+50000+2500
Wildcats
+50000+2800
Seminoles
+35000+4000
Ramblers
+25000+5000
Orange
+25000+6600
CBS Sports Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his eighth season covering college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics,... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Busted?
    Pick the Sweet 16 for Prizes
    PLAY
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    Free On All Your Devices