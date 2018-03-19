March Madness betting odds: Gambling futures for NCAA Tournament Final Four, champion

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

If you laid down a modest bet for Loyola-Chicago to win it all at the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, you're probably feeling pretty good right now. And for those of you who bet on Virginia ... we apologize for your misfortune. Let's take a look at some of the odds for schools to win this year's NCAA title.

Before the tournament, Villanova was considered the favorite according to Bovada at +600. After the first weekend, Duke has leapfrogged the Wildcats to become the overall favorite at +325. Every Sweet 16 team improved its odds to win it all ... except for Purdue. The Boilermakers entered March Madness at +1200 and are now at +1600 after the first two games.

