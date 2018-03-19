March Madness betting odds: Gambling futures for NCAA Tournament Final Four, champion
The Blue Devils have surpassed the Wildcats as favorites to win it all, according to oddsmakers
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.
If you laid down a modest bet for Loyola-Chicago to win it all at the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, you're probably feeling pretty good right now. And for those of you who bet on Virginia ... we apologize for your misfortune. Let's take a look at some of the odds for schools to win this year's NCAA title.
Before the tournament, Villanova was considered the favorite according to Bovada at +600. After the first weekend, Duke has leapfrogged the Wildcats to become the overall favorite at +325. Every Sweet 16 team improved its odds to win it all ... except for Purdue. The Boilermakers entered March Madness at +1200 and are now at +1600 after the first two games.
If you'd like to take a look at our expert brackets here at CBS Sports, be sure to head over to that page.
So which teams should you back? And which upsets stun college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to get strong college basketball picks from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 13-4 run.
|Team
|Before the tourney
|Before Sweet 16
|Trend
|+800
|+325
|+600
|+450
|+1600
|+700
|+1500
|+700
|+1400
|+800
|+1200
|+850
|+2500
|+1600
|+1200
|+1600
|+4000
|+2200
|+15000
|+2500
|+15000
|+2500
|+50000
|+2500
|+50000
|+2800
|+35000
|+4000
|+25000
|+5000
|+25000
|+6600
-
March Madness bracket picks, Sweet 16
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the 2018 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times
-
Expert brackets for the Sweet 16
Everyone's brackets are up in flames, so we might as well try again
-
Sweet 16 lines, March Madness odds
This is how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games
-
Re-seeding Sweet 16: Kentucky not top 10
The bracket is a beautiful catastrophe -- so who comes after Villanova, Duke and Kansas?
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
March Madness continues to be off-the-wall insane. Check out scores and tip times from every...
-
2018 NCAA Tournament best betting values
Our advanced computer model gives says the Wildcats aren't worth 5/6 odds to win the South