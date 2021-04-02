It's about time to crown a national champion. Two years removed from the last time the nets were cut down in victory, the 2021 NCAA Tournament is reaching its finale this weekend with the Final Four and national championship game. The last four remaining in contention to hoist the trophy are No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 2 seed Houston and No. 11 seed UCLA. Surprisingly, the top three teams left have never won a national championship.

Probably the most well-know story of the tournament is Gonzaga and its pursuit of perfection. The Bulldogs are two wins away from the first undefeated national championship season since Bobby Knight and Indiana in 1976. They are also looking for the first title in program history after advancing to just their second Final Four. But the Bruins will provide a stiff test despite their seeding. They are as hot as any team in the country right now and could provide one last big upset ahead of the title game.

Below, we still have a blank bracket for you to print out, if you please. It's been two years since the last Final Four, so we understand why you'd stumble upon this story in search of such clean perfection. Plus: If you'd like a live bracket with the teams filled in, you can find that right here. All remaining games in the tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Final Four will air Saturday night on CBS. The national championship game will air Monday night on CBS.

