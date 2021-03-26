This year's edition of the NCAA Tournament has accomplished more than just making up for lost time. After missing out on the madness of March a year ago, the Big Dance has given fans one of the most unpredictable first two rounds in history with the highest seed total ever to advance to the Sweet 16. Now, it's time to see if those underdogs and Cinderella stories are for real as the field transforms from 16 to four in a matter of days.

While many of the casual fans will be rooting hard for those dreams to continue, those big names who did survive the first weekend are ready to continue their march toward a national title as well. Namely, three of the No. 1 seeds that remain alive. Top overall seed Gonzaga is in the Sweet 16 after handling both Norfolk State and Oklahoma. If the Zags can get by Creighton, they would face the winner of USC and Oregon for a West Coast battle for a Final Four spot. Baylor and Michigan face similar roads to punch their tickets as well.

And now we wait to the next stage, which is arguably the best stage because it has a combination of really good teams and still plenty of games for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. If you'd still like to have that bracket in your life to print, we're still here for you. Do with it what you please. CBS Sports always has your bracket back.

