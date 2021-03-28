This year's NCAA Tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2019, has created so much hype that it's safe to say it's done more than just make up for lost time. The Big Dance has brought us one of the most volatile first two rounds in history, with the highest seed-total ever to advance, since college basketball fans didn't experience the hysteria of March a year ago. And after the first day of the Sweet 16, the surprises keep on coming.

No. 12 seed Oregon State, who needed to win the Pac-12 Tournament just to make the field of 68, is heading to the national quarterfinals after an upset of No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago. The Beavers have been playing lights out for the last month and could advance to their first Final Four since 1963 with one more win.

But there's also been a steadying presence to make the quarterfinals as well in No. 1 seed Baylor. The Bears took down No. 5 seed Villanova to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2012 and the fifth in school history. One more win for Baylor would put them in their first Final Four since 1950.

And now we wait to the next stage, which is arguably the best stage because it has a combination of really good teams and still plenty of games for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

