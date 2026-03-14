March Madness has arrived! With 68 teams set to make the Big Dance and the 2026 NCAA Tournament about to begin, all that's left is for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee to set the field. You're ready, we're ready, and you know you want a March Madness bracket to print out so you can follow along with the proceedings on Selection Sunday.

Good news: You've come to the right place! Bookmark this page, as you can already print a blank bracket ahead of Selection Sunday. Once all 68 teams are announced Sunday night, the link will be updated with a printable version of the bracket courtesy of the home of March Madness.

CBS Sports will offer the most extensive coverage of the NCAA Tournament anywhere with previews, picks, advice, stats to know, breaking news and analysis, must-watch video breakdowns, podcasts and much more. Be sure to continue checking in throughout the next three weeks as the blank printable 2026 March Madness bracket is not the only tentpole item you will be able to find on these pages.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

In advance of the show, here is a look at the blank bracket that you can fill out live during Selection Sunday. Minutes after the bracket is revealed, refresh this page to print a bracket with all teams and seeds attached.

As usual, there will be a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice. And you absolutely want to make sure you join our Bracket Games, where you can compete against the public or create a bracket group to battle your family, friends and/or co-workers.

2026 NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2026 March Madness bracket.

Don't miss the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show airing Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Expanded coverage continues all night Sunday and throughout the week on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, a free 24/7 news streaming service viewable on any streaming device.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Basketball competition officially tips Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four contested in Dayton, Ohio. The four final tournament seeds will look to play their way into the primary 64-team field with first-round action starting just days later.