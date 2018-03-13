NCAA Tournament bracket contest: CBS Sports' free Bracket Games are waiting for you

Time to get that NCAA Tournament bracket pool started. What else would you be talking about with your coworkers? It's March Madness time, and CBS Sports is here to give you some water-cooler conversation that isn't as dull as the weather.

The field has been revealed. The matchups and times are set. The experts have shared their picks. So have the computers. The brackets pools are calling your name, it's time to dive in.

Chances are you have a printable bracket filled in and you're ready to roll, which means you've still got plenty of time to gather up your bracket pool before the start of the tournament. What better way to talk trash with your friend, family member or coworker than by winning the whole thing? (Spoiler: there is no better way.)

Are you ready to get started? Go to the CBS Sports Bracket Games page, select "Create a Group," and let your own personal March Madness begin. From there you can add members to your pool, create your own special group name and, of course, fill out your bracket online in an easy-to-manage format. When the field of 68 teams is announced Sunday evening you can fill out your picks online and the rest of your pool can follow suit.

And managing it all is easy. Just set up your pool name and CBS Sports will give you your own URL to manage and track the action. As a pool manager, you can also decide how you want to score each round of the bracket. So if you want to give more weight to correct picks in the Elite Eight than the first round, you've got freedom to do so. And inviting friends is easy: once you set up the configuration of your pool, you can send invites via email.

Here are the different ways you can play Bracket Games.

Bracket Challenge

This is the best way to play if you want to prove your expertise and get the chance to win a huge prize. In this game, you compete against the entire CBS Sports community for the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2019 Final Four. You can fill out up to three brackets for more chances to win. It's quick and easy to play as all it takes is naming your entry and filling out your bracket.

Round by Round

This is more of a "pick'em" style game where, rather than filling out an entire bracket, you simply pick the winners of each round before it happens. The best part of Round by Round is you never have a busted bracket because you start fresh each round. And, even better, every round you get another chance to win prizes -- a trip to the 2019 Final Four (grand prize) or a tablet.

As always, may the odds be ever in your favor!