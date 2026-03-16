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The final step in completing your NCAA Tournament bracket is to predict the total final score of the national title game matchup for tiebreaking purposes. Although it may seem like a small detail, it can be the difference in earning bragging rights as the winner of your bracket pool or coming in second place.

If you're in this predicament and confused about what number to put for this year's national title game happening on April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, we are here to help. Instead of putting 100 or 10,000 as a random final score, we are here to provide you with some past data that will hopefully get you on track to winning your bracket pool. 

The average total score of the national title game since 2010 is 135.2. The highest-scoring title game since that time period happened in 2019, when Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 (162 total) in overtime. The lowest-scoring championship game in the same stretch occurred when UConn outlasted Butler 53-41 (94) in a dismal game to win the national title in 2011. 

It's bracket time, fill yours out now: Play in pools with friends and enter our Bracket Challenge for your shot at winning a dream trip to the 2027 Final Four®!

Over the last five years, the average total score of the national title game has been higher at 139.0.

Last year's title game between Florida and Houston came down to the final possession, with the Gators exiting San Antonio with a dramatic 65-63 (128 total) win over the Cougars. Before that, UConn won back-to-back national titles over Purdue and San Diego State, respectively, and the total score of both games landed at 135. 

Below is a complete list of every national title game since 2010, with final scores and total scores included for your convenience.

Every national championship total score 2010

YearChampionship ResultTotal Score
2025Florida 65, Houston 63128
2024UConn 75, Purdue 60135
2023UConn 76, San Diego State 59135
2022Kansas 72, North Carolina 69141
2021Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70156
2020Canceled due to Covid-19N/A
2019Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT)162
2018Villanova 79, Michigan 62141
2017North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65136
2016Villanova 77, North Carolina 74151
2015Duke 68, Wisconsin 63131
2014UConn 60, Kentucky 54114
2013Louisville 82, Michigan 76158
2012Kentucky 67, Kansas 59126
2011UConn 53, Butler 4194
2010Duke 61, Butler 59120