March Madness bracket tiebreaker: Predicting total points in 2026 NCAA Tournament national championship game
As you fill out your March Madness bracket, consider what 16 years of data tell us about the all-important national championship game tiebreaker
The final step in completing your NCAA Tournament bracket is to predict the total final score of the national title game matchup for tiebreaking purposes. Although it may seem like a small detail, it can be the difference in earning bragging rights as the winner of your bracket pool or coming in second place.
If you're in this predicament and confused about what number to put for this year's national title game happening on April 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, we are here to help. Instead of putting 100 or 10,000 as a random final score, we are here to provide you with some past data that will hopefully get you on track to winning your bracket pool.
The average total score of the national title game since 2010 is 135.2. The highest-scoring title game since that time period happened in 2019, when Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 (162 total) in overtime. The lowest-scoring championship game in the same stretch occurred when UConn outlasted Butler 53-41 (94) in a dismal game to win the national title in 2011.
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Over the last five years, the average total score of the national title game has been higher at 139.0.
Last year's title game between Florida and Houston came down to the final possession, with the Gators exiting San Antonio with a dramatic 65-63 (128 total) win over the Cougars. Before that, UConn won back-to-back national titles over Purdue and San Diego State, respectively, and the total score of both games landed at 135.
Below is a complete list of every national title game since 2010, with final scores and total scores included for your convenience.
Every national championship total score 2010
|Year
|Championship Result
|Total Score
|2025
|Florida 65, Houston 63
|128
|2024
|UConn 75, Purdue 60
|135
|2023
|UConn 76, San Diego State 59
|135
|2022
|Kansas 72, North Carolina 69
|141
|2021
|Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
|156
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|N/A
|2019
|Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT)
|162
|2018
|Villanova 79, Michigan 62
|141
|2017
|North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65
|136
|2016
|Villanova 77, North Carolina 74
|151
|2015
|Duke 68, Wisconsin 63
|131
|2014
|UConn 60, Kentucky 54
|114
|2013
|Louisville 82, Michigan 76
|158
|2012
|Kentucky 67, Kansas 59
|126
|2011
|UConn 53, Butler 41
|94
|2010
|Duke 61, Butler 59
|120