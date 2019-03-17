March Madness bracket watch: Duke leads No. 1 seeds, but who joins them as Selection Sunday looms?
Jerry Palm's last four out will not make mid-major fans happy
On a Saturday featuring 14 conference tournament championship games, madness was upon us. Here are eight takeaways from a busy Selection Sunday Eve:
1. Duke's win over Florida State for the ACC Tournament championship will result in the Blue Devils being the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. At full strength, Duke has been the best team in college basketball this season and the Blue Devils will be rewarded as such.
2. Virginia will also be a No. 1 seed and likely No. 2 overall. The Cavaliers were defeated by Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday.
3. Tennessee win against Kentucky opened the door for the Volunteers to possibly become a No. 1 seed. They will play Auburn for the SEC title on Sunday and must win to keep that chance alive.
4. North Carolina and Gonzaga could also be No. 1 seeds. Gonzaga is the only team to beat Duke while the Blue Devils were at full strength. The Tar Heels and Tennessee each have a win over the Bulldogs in non-conference play.
5. Michigan and Michigan State will play for the Big Ten championship on Sunday. Both teams should end up as 2-seeds regardless of the result.
6. Washington's late season slide concluded with a blowout loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament title game. The Ducks are now in the NCAA Tournament and stole a bid. In my bracket, the bid that was stolen belonged to UNC Greensboro.
7. The new last four in are Ohio State, TCU, St. John's and Arizona State. Washington is one spot safer than that group. So two of the last five teams in my bracket are from the Pac-12. Huskies fans will likely spend Sunday wondering if they will relive the nightmare of 2012, when Washington won the Pac-12 regular season title and missed the NCAA Tournament.
8. The new last four out are UNC-Greensboro, Creighton, Furman and Belmont. That will not make smaller conference fans happy if it happens.
Selection Sunday starts with a busy schedule of the last conference tournaments, then is followed by the Selection Show on CBS at 6 p.m. ET. You can stream it here through March Madness Live, which will be your favorite app for the next three-plus weeks. In the meantime, CBS Sports HQ will have all the bracket insights, predictions and analysis you could need all morning, afternoon and night Sunday and throughout the tournament. Stream it free, live and with no sign-in necessary here.
