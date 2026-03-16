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🏀 Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: March Madness bracket breakdown

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Office pools beware -- we have all the tools you need to build a winning bracket. But first, for all the old-schoolers like myself who like to put pen to paper during this process, make sure to print out your copy of the 68-team field. Here's a printable men's bracket and a printable women's bracket.

The perfect place to get started is to evaluate the winners and losers of the tournament draws. Miami (Ohio) is unquestionably a winner on the men's side after punching its ticket as an at-large selection, while fellow bubble teams Auburn and Oklahoma fell short of the cut line. In the women's tournament, the ACC pulled off quite the turnaround to send a conference-record nine teams to the Big Dance, but Duke received a tough path.

Here are a few more resources that will come in handy as you build a bracket for the men's tournament:

Once you fill out your bracket, it's time to tune in. The tip times, TV channels and announcer assignments are set for every men's game through the national championship. And here are the game times and channels for the women's First Four and first round.

Don't forget to play Men's and Women's bracket pools with friends, family and co-workers. You can enter both Bracket Challenges for your shot at winning trips to each 2027 Final Four®!

📊 NBA Power Rankings

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Remember when the Clippers looked destined to miss the playoffs? It wasn't so long ago that they broke our Panic Meter, yet here they are as the biggest risers in our latest NBA Power Rankings. At 7-3 in their past 10 games, they climbed seven spots to No. 12 in the pecking order. The Rockets, meanwhile, are on a downward spiral, and Brad Botkin is concerned about their outlook.

Botkin: "I've pretty much given up on the Rockets as a contender. Way too much standing around offensively and not nearly enough of the All-NBA caliber Alperen Sengun we saw so much of early in the season. This is too reminiscent of all the post-Warriors Kevin Durant teams that were just too reliant on him making a million tough self-created shots. It's not going to happen."

Here are the top five teams in the rankings. You'll notice there's another team on the rise in Los Angeles.

Thunder (Previously: 2) Spurs (1) Celtics (4) Nuggets (8) Lakers (11)

⚽ 2026 NWSL picks and predictions



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The first weekend of the 2026 NWSL season is complete, and it featured a victory for reigning champions Gotham FC, the debut of two expansion clubs, Trinity Rodman's first game on her new mega-contract and a ton of highly competitive soccer.

Before we get too deep into the campaign, though, we need to make some predictions. Our staff offered their picks for a bevy of awards and other categories, including the league championship -- and the majority are siding with the Kansas City Current to hoist the trophy at season's end.

Pardeep Cattry, however, explained why the Washington Spirit are the Current's biggest threat to achieve NWSL supremacy.

Cattry: "This is a team built to compete for titles, and with the added motivation of two empty-handed trips to the championship, they might finally pull it off."

Don't miss our picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year and Golden Boot. Additionally, the staff brainstormed a few bold predictions. Here they are:

Chicago Stars make the playoffs

make the playoffs Denver Summit, Boston Legacy are playoff contenders

are playoff contenders Angel City finish in the top 4

finish in the top 4 Houston Dash get sold

get sold Nick Cushing wins Coach of the Year

wins Coach of the Year Current disappoint

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ Spring training: Blue Jays at Marlins, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford, 4 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Spring training: Brewers at Dodgers, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Magic at Hawks, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Bruins at Devils, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ World Baseball Classic, semifinal: Italy vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Spring training: White Sox at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Lakers at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Penguins at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Spurs at Clippers, 10 p.m. on Peacock