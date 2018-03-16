March Madness Confidential: Watch Auburn Tigers hang with a tiger at San Diego Zoo

One of the great joys of the NCAA Tournament for players is the change in the routine. After the monotony and grind of the conference schedule, there is a chance to work in a few team activities during these postseason runs.

While Bruce Pearl has been to the Sweet 16 three times since 2005, Auburn hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2003. Pearl understands the value in this down time between games, and after the Tigers were seeded No. 4 in the East Region and destined for a First Round pod in San Diego, the basketball program arranged for the team to take a trip to the world-famous San Diego Zoo.

The decision required some changes to the traditional travel plans, but it all seemed to be worth it when of a team of Tigers went face-to-face with an actual tiger. March Madness Confidential was on hand to document the excursion leading up to Auburn's First round game against No. 13 seed Charleston on Friday night.