After years of anxious speculation, the inevitable went official on Thursday. The Division I men's and women's basketball committees formally voted in favor of expanding the NCAA Tournament from 68 to 76 teams, sources told CBS Sports. The inflation will take effect next year, pending forthcoming approval from other necessary committees.

The voting in favor of expanding March Madness was unanimous from the men's and women's committees, per a source.

An emergency joint meeting for the men's and women's basketball oversight committees was also called for Thursday afternoon, per sources. Those groups must approve expansion as a next step toward ratifying the change. The Division I cabinet is next scheduled to meet on May 22 and needs to pass the motion, as will the NCAA's Board of Governors after that.

This marks the third time since 2000 that the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a larger field. In 2001, it went from its idyllic 64-school template to a 65-team model after the Mountain West's creation led the NCAA to keep 34 at-large bids, coercing the bracket to include a play-in game in Dayton, Ohio, throughout the 2000s. In 2011, the 68-team field materialized after approval of a 96-team tournament concept in 2010 was abandoned in the 11th hour due to significant outcry from the media and college sports fans. (Similar concerns were ignored this time around.) The "First Four" was created in 2011, effectively giving precedent for expansion in 2027 to an awkwardly shaped 76-team bracket.

CBS Sports previously reported, on April 28, the predetermined nature of today's tournament expansion outcome.

And yes, this is dual expansion. The women's NCAA Tournament is also going to 76 teams despite NCAA sources maintaining for years that there is no practical or realistic justification — either competitively or financially — to do so. The choice to expand by 16 total teams in both tournaments will come at significant additional costs for the NCAA, which already loses millions annually on the women's tournament. The decisions on both tournaments contrast with public sentiment. Tournament expansion is widely unpopular.

Why NCAAs should stay at 76 for longterm

Critically, increasing the size of March Madness will not change the sport's calendar. The NCAA Tournament will continue to start in mid-March, with the Final Four and national championship games played in the first week of April — right before the Masters.

The college basketball calendar won't be adjusted to accommodate more teams. Adding eight additional bids for the men's and women's tournaments means those teams have to be squeezed into the three-week March Madness model that already exists.

Given how polarizing expansion of any kind is, the move to 76 is expected to be the long-term format, sources said. The tournament stood at 68 teams the past 15 years and was at 64/65 participants dating back to 1985. That's 41 years at mostly the same size — the most popular era for the NCAA Tournament, to boot. With that in mind, going to 76 is a major stress test on the three days after Selection Sunday. From a logistics standpoint, going beyond 76 teams one day in the future might require disassembling the sport's calendar — and the cadence of the tournament — in order to fit in more teams and games.

The move may not harm the tournament's popularity, but it does stand to damage the urgency and relevancy of college basketball's regular season. Teams on the tournament bubble will statistically and unavoidably have the worst résumés of any at-large candidates in history.

The "First Four" era is extinct and will be replaced by a 24-team, 12-game "opening round" that will feature six games on the Tuesday after Selection Sunday and six more the following Wednesday. The 12 winners from those 12 games will feed into the 52-team bracket to create a 64-team tournament that initiates the first round on Thursday as usual. That means 32% of the tournament field will not be in the main bracket when it's revealed on Selection Sunday.

Every at-large team that plays in the opening round moving forward would not have been good enough to qualify in the previous model of a 68-team field. The opening round games will be aired as staggered tripleheaders, sources said, with specific broadcast windows still to be publicly disclosed.

This will be the tournament's largest expansion since it went from 53 to 64 teams in 1985. Tanner Pearson / Getty Images

In the months leading up to Tuesday's vote, the sentiment around college sports was that the committee would submit to the lobbying efforts of conference commissioners and NCAA president Charlie Baker, who were all too content to see the tournament increase to 76.

As for the money, deciding to expand now is expected to bring in peripheral profits for the short-term, sources told CBS Sports. This decision won't be a fiscal bonanza; it was done primarily to appease the power conferences looking for more bids. To justify expansion and the expenses that come with it, the NCAA will be relaxing some of its regulations on certain companies being advertising partners in order to meet the supplementary millions in costs that await.

The value of NCAA Tournament payouts (known in the industry as "units") will remain the same, sources said. That was one of the key sticking points over the past three-plus years of this process.

In addition to the consistent encouragement from power-conference commissioners and Baker, the group primarily who chose to dramatically change March Madness moving forward is the same committee that seeds and selects the men's basketball tournament field every March; the women's selection committee simply followed in-step with the lead from the men's committee. That group is overseen by NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, who also ultimately had to bless this change and navigate choppy NCAA political waters for four years.

The 12-person men's basketball committee is comprised of league commissioners and athletic directors from across Division I. That group was the first formal NCAA trigger on the change. Here are the people collectively responsible for increasing the field to 76 teams and altering college basketball moving forward: Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill (outgoing chair), Samford athletic director Martin Newton (incoming chair), Alabama AD Greg Byrne, Minnesota AD Mark Coyle, Manhattan AD Irma Garcia, WCC commissioner Stu Jackson, Temple AD Arthur Johnson, Abilene Christian AD Zack Lassiter, Georgetown AD Lee Reed, Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg, outgoing Syracuse AD John Wildhack and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill.