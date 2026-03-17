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⚾ Five things to know Tuesday

🏀 Do not miss this: March Madness tips off!

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While your men's NCAA Tournament brackets are not due until Thursday -- sign up here -- there's no time like the present to get started. And if you're not tuned in tonight for the First Four (check out experts' picks), well, you'll be behind the eight ball.

One of the most wonderful times of the year for sports fans is upon us. March Madness tips off on Tuesday with a pair of play-in games, as the 68-team field is trimmed to 66. All roads on my brackets end with Michigan cutting down the net, but I'm a Michigan boy, born and raised -- even if I'm a Notre Dame fan.

CBS Sports has you covered with every angle you can imagine as the tournament is about to kick off. For starters, check out our four Regional Previews: East | Midwest | West | South.

But we have far more for you to dig into before one of the most exciting stretches of sports action of the year.

⚾ Who are the top 100 players in MLB?

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With the World Baseball Classic nearing its conclusion and the start of the MLB season drawing near, it's time to start getting serious about the upcoming season.

Dayn Perry put together a massive look at the top 100 players in MLB. There's no shock in Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge holding the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, but let's pick a number at random to see what Perry has to say about another of the 100 best players in MLB.

Perry: "4. Paul Skenes, Pirates -- The 2025 NL Cy Young winner in 2026 will be the best pitcher in baseball -- a seat he'll occupy for years to come. Skenes has elite velocity, a full repertoire, and one of the nastiest wipeout pitchers around (his "splinker"). Over the first 55 starts of his MLB career, he has an ERA of 1.96 (!) and an FIP of 2.40."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Bodo/Glimt at Sporting CP, 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen at Arsenal, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Chelsea, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Men's NCAA Tournament First Four: Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh, 7 p.m. on truTV

🏒 Wild at Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

⚾ World Baseball Classic Final: USA vs. Venezuela 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Cavaliers at Bucks, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Men's NCAA Tournament First Four: Miami (OH) vs. SMU, 9:15 p.m. on truTV

🏒 Lightning at Kraken, 10 p.m. on TNT

🏀 76ers at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on NBC