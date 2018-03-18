March Madness gambling: Betting lines, point spreads for NCAA Tournament second round

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

If you placed a little wager on No. 11 Loyola-Chicago beating No. 3 Tennessee, congratulations on your win. If you had money on Tennessee, that's alright, there will be plenty more chances to win -- starting on Sunday.

The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from Bovada.com. So give it a look and immerse yourself in March Madness.

Sunday, March 18