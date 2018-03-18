March Madness gambling: Betting lines, point spreads for NCAA Tournament second round
See how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for second-round NCAA Tournament games
If you placed a little wager on No. 11 Loyola-Chicago beating No. 3 Tennessee, congratulations on your win. If you had money on Tennessee, that's alright, there will be plenty more chances to win -- starting on Sunday.
The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here, straight from Bovada.com. So give it a look and immerse yourself in March Madness.
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Sunday, March 18
- 12:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Purdue (-3.5) vs. No. 10 Butler
- Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. (-9) vs. No. 11 Syracuse
- 5:15 p.m. -- No. 2 North Carolina (-6) vs. No. 7 Rhode Island
- 6:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati (-8) vs. No. 7 Nevada
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn (-1.5) vs. No. 5 Clemson
- Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas St. (-10.5) vs. No. 16 UMBC
- Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Florida St.
- Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 5 West Virginia (-12.5) vs. No. 13 Marshall
