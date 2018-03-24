March Madness gambling: Early betting lines, point spreads for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
This is how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games
Half of the Elite Eight is set and lines are out for Saturday's games. After upsetting Kentucky, Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite vs. Loyola-Chicago in the South Regional in Atlanta. In the West Regional in Los Angeles, Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite over Florida State. The matchups for Sunday's games will be set by the end of Friday night.
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24
- 6:09 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, TBS (Kansas State -1.5)
- 8:49 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 9 Florida State, TBS (Michigan -4.5)
Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25
- 2:00 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
- 4:55 p.m. -- Sweet 16 winners (CBS)
