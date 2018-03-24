March Madness gambling: Early betting lines, point spreads for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

Half of the Elite Eight is set and lines are out for Saturday's games. After upsetting Kentucky, Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite vs. Loyola-Chicago in the South Regional in Atlanta. In the West Regional in Los Angeles, Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite over Florida State. The matchups for Sunday's games will be set by the end of Friday night.

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 24

6:09 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, TBS (Kansas State -1.5)



8:49 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 9 Florida State, TBS (Michigan -4.5)

Elite Eight: Sunday, March 25