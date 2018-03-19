March Madness gambling: Early betting lines, point spreads for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
This is how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games
March Madness kicked off with a bang, with wild upsets and last-second shots. Now that the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament are in the books, the Sweet 16 is officially set. There are plenty of intriguing matchups, which take place on Thursday and Friday. Chances are your bracket is likely toast, but if you want to keep making picks on the games, here are the early point spreads released Sunday night from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
The process of filling out a bracket is always a great deal of fun, but that doesn't mean you can't kick it up a notch by picking games against the spread. In order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. We've got the spreads right here.
Sweet 16/regional semifinals
Thursday, March 22 (All times Eastern.)
- 7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago -- Nevada -2
- 7:37 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M -- Michigan -3
- Approx. 9:37, CBS No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State -- Kentucky -5.5
- Approx. 10:07., TBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State -- Gonzaga -5.5
Friday, March 23 (All times Eastern.)
- 7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson -- Kansas -4
- 7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia -- Villanova -5
- Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse -- Duke -11.5
- Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech -- Purdue -1.5
